WASHINGTON, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cortale Group has teamed up with a Wellness Coach to provide its clients with some tips and tricks to help keep them healthy – in mind, body and soul. On Wednesday, June 17 at 4:00 ET, Brett Eaton, Peak Performance Coach and Speaker, will present strategies that will help individuals build healthy habits to ensure optimal performance – both mentally and physically. “By focusing on discipline, accountability and the simple belief that you can, we can make the changes that will allow you to tap into your most successful and happiest life,” says Brett.



John Cortale, Senior Vice President and Managing Director of the Cortale Group at LPL Financial, believes that investing in yourself by focusing on both physical and cognitive abilities is just as important – if not more important – as how you invest your money. “I’ve personally attended one of Brett’s virtual events and found it very motivational. I’ve seen improvement in my everyday life after implementing just a few of his suggestions,” says John Cortale.

John Cortale continues, “Wellness encompasses every aspect of your life, whether it be mental, physical, social, or financial. When in disarray, certain parts of your life begin to affect other parts. If you are under immense pressure at work, the stress may manifest as sudden back or neck pain. If your finances are disorganized, it may have an adverse effect on your relationships. Just as it is important to have a solid foundation for your financial plan, it is imperative that the foundation for your overall well-being be unshakable.”

For more information on Brett Eaton, you can visit his website at www. motivatedbybrett .com . The details for the upcoming virtual event are below. We encourage anyone who is looking for some guidance and motivation to join us. It’s time to invest in yourself!

Date: Wednesday, June 17, 2020

Time: 4:00 PM

Host: John Cortale, Senior Vice President

Guest Speaker: Brett Eaton, Peak Performance Coach and Speaker

About Cortale Group

John Cortale and his team at The Cortale Group concentrates on understanding the long-term goals and objectives of its clients and encourages strong relationships by listening to each and every client’s unique concerns and taking them into account when developing their financial plan. We help our clients develop, implement, and monitor a strategy that helps provide a road map that works toward financial stability and overall wellbeing. For more information, please visit: www.thecortalegroup.com

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial, a registered investment advisor, Member FINRA/SIPC. The Cortale Group and LPL Financial are separate entities.

The Cortale Group at LPL Financial, 1010 Wisconsin Ave NW, STE 303 Washington, DC 20007

Office: (202) 545-7189 | Email: john.cortale@lpl.com | Website: www.thecortalegroup.com