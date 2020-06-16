ATLANTA, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRGX Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRGX), a global leader in recovery audit and spend analytics services, announced its latest e-book, “Three Considerations for Optimizing Your Days Payable Outstanding,” is available for download at https://www.prgx.com/resources/three-considerations-for-optimizing-your-days-payable-outstanding/ .



While maintaining consistent cashflow and making well thought-out investments are crucial for healthy operations in times of economic uncertainty it is critical for finance leaders to have clear visibility of and control over their company’s working capital. This enables businesses to better manage how they run day-to-day operations, including purchasing raw materials and services, paying employees and covering other short-term expenses.

In this e-book, PRGX offers finance professionals three considerations for how to optimize days payable outstanding (DPO) to maximize capital liquidity, which are:

Closing early supplier payment gaps and measuring spend performance;





Minimizing late payments, penalties or the opportunity for padded pricing; and





Modeling payment terms, benchmarking against industry peers and creating term improvement targets.

“By actively measuring and managing supplier payment terms, companies can recapture valuable working capital and redirect it towards new business opportunities that drive sustainable, long-term growth,” said Jin Ro, Chief Analytics Officer at PRGX. “Once those gaps are closed, businesses can then create and model payment terms that maximize the value of their supplier relationships.”

About PRGX

PRGX helps companies spot value in their source-to-pay processes that other sophisticated solutions didn’t get to before. Having identified more than 300 common points of leakage, we help companies reach wider, dig deeper, and act faster to get more value out of their source-to-pay data. We pioneered this industry 50 years ago, and today we help clients in more than 30 countries take back $1.2 billion in annual cash flow. It’s why 75% of top global retailers and a third of the largest companies in the Fortune 500 rely on us. For additional information on PRGX, please visit www.prgx.com.