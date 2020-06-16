“We want to give companies a meaningfully way to welcome back their employees,” said Bill McKendry, HOTLOGIC Chief Marketing Officer. “Employers are looking for a solution to the new world breakroom and providing healthy meals to their workforce. HOTLOGIC not only provides options to enjoy fresh, reheated or frozen meals faster, easier and safer, but it is prepared and heated by YOU, removing stress and fear.”

“As we prepare to return to the workplace at BISSELL, our priority is keeping associates as safe as possible,” said Sean Regan, Vice President, Cleaning Systems and COVID Response Team member at BISSELL. “With our cafeteria temporarily closed, providing access to meals while minimizing frequent touch points would have presented a real challenge. Now, with the HOTLOGIC mini totes, associates can bring meals from home directly to their desks. This allows them to bypass the fridge and microwave and plug their totes into their workstations, so their food is ready to eat when and where they are.”

Grand Haven, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It started out as a way to do something nice for returning employees. It is quickly catching on as a movement. West Michigan-based BISSELL® has partnered with HOTLOGIC® to spearhead a “Warm Welcome Back” campaign for its employees.

As employers across America plan for returning to the workplace, many organizations face the need to temporarily close cafeterias, reconfigure breakrooms and accommodate employees with dietary restrictions. HOTLOGIC innovative personal ovens are quickly becoming the back-to-work essential solution that allow employees a way to heat their food healthier and individually, with minimal touchpoints.

Available in personal totes and breakroom appliances, HOTLOGIC products with SmartShelf™ heating technology give returning employees a way to “heat healthier” in the new post-COVID work environment which requires no-touch (totes) and low-touch (breakroom appliances) solutions.

“We want to give companies a meaningfully way to welcome back their employees,” said Bill McKendry, Chief Marketing Officer for HOTLOGIC. “Employers are looking for a solution to the new world breakroom and providing healthy meals to their workforce. HOTLOGIC not only provides options to enjoy fresh, reheated or frozen meals faster, easier and safer, but it is prepared and heated by YOU, removing stress and fear.”

In the new post-COVID work environment, HOTLOGIC is not only a good option, it’s actually a breaktime breakthrough.

HOTLOGIC deliciously heats and warms food with:

No buttons to push ( more sanitary )

) No waiting around/standing in line for the microwave ( healthy social distancing )

) No food splatter ( no germs spreading )

) No breakroom needed (personal totes can be kept at workstations and cabinets can be placed in departments)

HOTLOGIC products are also extremely energy efficient and have built-in an exclusive heating platform that will never burn food or cause a fire hazard. They work with glass, plastic, paperboard, and metal foil containers.

Companies can join industry-leading companies like Google, Walmart, Intel, Ford Motor Company, BISSELL, Gordon Food Service and Herman Miller who have already given over 1M+ employees a break and have gotten them back to work faster, safer and healthier with HOTLOGIC.

Limited Time/Post-COVID Workplace pricing available

Now through August 1, 2020, HOTLOGIC will offer Post-COVID Breaktime Breakthrough pricing:

Personal Portable Oven (Mini Tote): NOW $39.95 each (regularly $49.95)

(regularly $49.95) Breakroom 8 Appliance: NOW $799 each with RISK-FREE 30-Day Trial (regularly $1,799)

(regularly $1,799) A portion of the proceeds will also be donated to a nonprofit organization

To learn more about these innovative personal ovens and appliances visit hotlogic.com.

With over 5,500+ positive reviews and a 99.4 percent approval rating on Amazon and being a top segment performer on HSN, HOTLOGIC already has a significant following. New worker and workplace needs in the post-COVID era will likely grow its demand and awareness to heightened levels.

HOTLOGIC is asking companies to join the movement through social media by sharing a photo with their HOTLOGIC in the workplace and tagging them on Facebook and Instagram using the hashtag: #warmwelcomeback. Participants will be entered into a drawing to win a HOTLOGIC summer prize pack valued at $250. The winner will be announced in early August.

For further information visit hotlogic.com and contact Kristie Burns at kburns@hotlogic.com or 616.268.2211.

ABOUT HOTLOGIC

HOTLOGIC, is a boutique lifestyle brand located in Grand Haven, MI that manufacturers and designs food warming totes and appliances. Using a powered SmartShelf with heat management platform, HOTLOGIC warms or cooks food to a perfect temperature and holds it there for hours. Founded in 2007 by an engineer-led management team, HOTLOGIC products are Built in the USA. All HOTLOGIC products are designed and developed in Grand Haven, MI and assembled by Goodwill Industries of West Michigan in Muskegon and Holland, MI.

