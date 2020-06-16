Kvika banki hf. will hold a commercial paper offering Tuesday 23 June 2020.

The 6-month series KVB 20 1221 will be offered to investors in the nominal amount ISK 2,000 million. The auction will be structured as a single-price auction, which means that all accepted bids will be sold to investors at the same price. The lowest accepted price (highest yield) will determine the selling price. The Payment and settlement date is 25 June 2020.