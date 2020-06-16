MILWAUKEE, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industry expert and Zywave advisory board member, Don Bailey, and Zywave chief executive officer, Jason Liu, today announced the launch of their co-authored e-book, “The Sales Revolution.” The book serves as a comprehensive resource for insurance professionals looking to better understand and navigate digital disruption, the changing insurance market and the seismic shifts these dynamics are creating for the insurance sales process.



“It’s no secret that the insurance industry is evolving,” said Liu. “Digital disruption has brought with it massive, enduring change that, in response, requires a revolution in the way insurance organizations need to sell, service and operate moving forward. We envision this book as a go-to guide for both industry veterans and those new to the space to get a holistic view of today’s insurance landscape so they can arm themselves with the knowledge and insights they need to thrive.”

The eight-chapter e-book begins with a deep dive into today’s most impactful market trends, such as the digital transformation, increasing competition, the hardening market and the evolving consumer. Subsequent chapters address the concepts of risk, culture and habit change. Finally, the book provides strategic action plans in alignment with the market shifts, including mapping out the buyer’s journey, enabling a salesforce and automating business operations.

“Over the course of our careers, Jason and I have witnessed monumental shifts within the business world as it relates to both selling and servicing—and now we’re seeing that same changing landscape apply to the broader insurance industry,” said Bailey. “We decided to write this book because we feel so strongly about the urgent need for change and hope we can provide strategic guidance to insurance professionals who may be struggling to navigate the evolving marketplace.”

To encourage further industry discussion and insights, on July 23, 2020, the authors will be hosting a virtual book club from 1:00 – 2:00 PM CDT. After readers download their copy of “The Sales Revolution” they’ll be invited to participate in the session to discuss topics from the book, ask the authors questions in real time and learn more about how the piece came to be.

For more information on “The Sales Revolution” or to download a free copy of the e-book, visit www.insurancesalesrevolution.com .

About the Authors

Bailey and Liu each bring unique perspectives to the book. Bailey has over 30 years of experience in the insurance industry, working in various roles spanning from underwriter to producer to CEO. He was the former Chairman and CEO of Willis Towers Watson North America, President of Allstate’s business-to-business portfolio of companies and the President of Global Sales at Marsh. Currently, he is a partner at Bristlecone Partners. In early 2019, Bailey joined Zywave as a member of its Advisory Board.

Liu has over 20 years of experience leading multiple, high-growth software companies across the world. Previously, he served as CEO of UC4 Software, Univa UD and SAVO, a leading provider of sales enablement software. During his tenure at SAVO, he was at the epicenter of working with numerous large and midsized companies making the Sales Revolution transformation outlined in this book. In 2018, he became the CEO for leading insurtech provider Zywave .

About Zywave

Zywave leads the insurance tech industry, fueling business growth for its partners with cloud-based sales management, client delivery, content and analytics solutions. Offering a technology platform embedded with robust data and the most comprehensive content portfolio available, we empower smarter business decisions throughout the entire customer lifecycle. More than 6,000 brokerages worldwide—including 97 of the top 100 U.S. insurance firms—use Zywave solutions to enhance client services, achieve business growth and promote greater health, wellness and safety. Additional information can be found at www.zywave.com .

