Portland, OR, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global passenger car accessories aftermarket was pegged at $128.97 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach $248.41 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2019 to 2026.

Download Report Sample (425 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6473

Stringent government regulations to upgrade the accessories, increase in the trend of vehicle customization, rise in disposable income, and high focus on well-being of drivers have propelled the growth of the global passenger car accessories aftermarket. However, decrease in global vehicle production, increase in trend of shared mobility, rise in raw material prices, growth in the trade war, and high automotive import tariffs impede the market growth. On the contrary, technological advancements and growth in demand for luxurious vehicles, untapped developing markets in Africa and Asia, and advancements in in-vehicle infotainment are expected to offer multiple opportunities to the market.

The global passenger car accessories aftermarket is analyzed by type, application, and region. Based on type, the market is fragmented into external accessories and internal accessories. The external accessories segment dominated the market in 2018, accounting for more than half of the total market share. On the other hand, the internal accessories segment is anticipated to portray the fastest CAGR of 9.2% from 2019 to 2026.



Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Passenger Car Accessories Aftermarket @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6473?reqfor=covid

Based on application, the global market is categorized into roof rack, LED lights, body kits, body covers, alloy wheels, tires, car care products, window films, seat & steering covers, electronic accessories, knobs, floor mats, sunshades, car organizers, air freshener, vacuum cleaners, pillows & cushions, and others. The tires segment dominated the global market in 2018, accounting for nearly one-third of the market. In addition, the alloy wheel segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 18.6% during the forecast period.

Region-wise, the market is analyzed across Asia-Pacific, North-America, Europe, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2018, accounting for more than half of the market. Furthermore, the region is expected to dominate the market throughout the study period. On the other hand, the LAMEA region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 11.0% in between 2019 to 2026.



Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6473

Major market players in the report include Bridgestone Corporation, CEAT Limited, Continental Corporation, Michelin, Pirelli Tyre C S.p.A., The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, JK Tyre & Industries Limited, MRF Limited, Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd., The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Visteon Corporation, HARMAN International, Ford Motor Company, Audi AG, Alpine Electronics, Inc., Pioneer Corporation, BMW Group, Volkswagen AG, DENSO Corporation, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., Hyundai Mobis, Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Osram Licht AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Stanley Electric Co., Ltd., Valeo, Zizala Lichtsysteme GmbH, Iochpe-Maxion, CITIC Dicastal Co. Ltd., Hitachi Metals, Ltd., American Eagle Wheel, Superior Industries International, Inc., CLN Grou, Borbet, and Accuride Corporation.

Schedule a Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/6473





Similar Reports We Have:

Automotive Seat Market: According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled,"Automotive Seat Market by Trim Material Type, Seat Type, Vehicle Energy Source, and Vehicle Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025.

Automotive Fabric Market: According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled,"Automotive Fabric Market by Fabric Type, Vehicle Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025.

Automotive Steering System Market: According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled,"Automotive Steering System Market by Type and Vehicle Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025.

Automotive Interiors Market: According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled,"Automotive Interiors Market by Component and Vehicle Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025.

Automotive Trim Market: According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Automotive Trim Market by Material Type, Internal Application, External Application, Vehicle Type and End Use: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027.





About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com