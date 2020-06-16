Fairfax, VA, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AFCEA International is pleased to introduce the most recent information technology professionals to serve on the association's Executive Committee and Board of Directors. These leaders ensure the organization meets the needs of its members so AFCEA can fulfill its mission of connecting people, ideas and solutions globally.

EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE

Carey Bandler, NUIX

Jerry Dotson, Avaya Government Solutions

Col. Dean Fox, USAF (Ret.), Amentum, Regional Vice Presidents Representative to the Executive Committee

Tamara Greenspan, Oracle

Petr Jirasek, Cyber Security & IT Advisor

Alisha Kelly, Trace Systems, Young AFCEAN Representative to the Executive Committee

Philip O'Reilly, Juniper

Joe Schmank, Microsoft Azure Government Cloud

John West, Verizon Enterprise Solutions

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Clinton Austin, Jacobs, Young AFCEAN Representative to the Board of Directors

Florian Breger, IBM Germany

Nadeem Butler, Technatomy Corporation

Dina Flynn, Adobe

Fiorella Lamberti, Leonardo

Lt. Gen. Ludwig Leinhos, DEAUF, German Cyber and Information Domain Service

Brandon Lester, SRC Technologies, Inc.

Alpaslan Ozerdem, George Mason University

Anitha Raj, ARAR Technology

Lori Scherer, The MITRE Corporation

Gretchen Stewart, Intel Corporation

Jeff Verrant, Nokia

Cmdr. Juliana Vida, USN (Ret.), Splunk

Mary Allison Yourchisin, SOFtact Solutions LLC

Col. Michael J. Varner, USAF (Ret.), Regional Vice Presidents Representative to the Board

ASSOCIATE DIRECTORS

Brett Barraclough, ManTech

Jacqui Chard, National Cyber Security Centre

Chris Cusano, Blue Triangle Consulting

Colleen Dilly, FedData

Linnea Gavrillis, EY

Col. Karlton Johnson, USAF (Ret.), DeLaine Strategy Group LLC

Linda Newton, AFCEA Hawaii

Eric Oaks, CenturyLink

Szu-Moy Toves, AFCEA Alamo Chapter

DeEtte Gray was re-elected to serve as chairwoman of the board of directors, and Al Whitmore was nominated as vice chair. The complete list of AFCEA executive committee and board of directors is available online.

AFCEA is a 501(c)(6) nonprofit international organization that operates under the guidance of a board of directors, international staff and committees. A large network of chapters is managed by a group of regional vice presidents.

