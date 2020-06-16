Rovio Entertainment Corporation Stock Exchange Release 16 June, 2020 at 6.00 p.m. EEST



Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act

Rovio Entertainment Corporation (the "Company") has received a notification pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 and 6 of the Securities Markets Act from DWS Investment GmbH.

According to the notification the holding of DWS Investment GmbH has decreased under 5% on June 11, 2020.

DWS Investment GmbH's voting rights are based on shares owned by Xtrackers SIVAC. Xtrackers SICAV has delegated its voting rights to the shares to DWS Investment GmbH.

Xtrackers SICAV's ownership has decreased below the 5% threshold and therefore DWS Investment GmbH's voting rights have also decreased under the 5% threshold.

Total voting rights of DWS Investment GmbH are the following:

Name % of voting rights (total of 7A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 7B) Total number of voting rights of issuer (7A + 7B) Total number of voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached



Below 5% Below 5% Below 5% 81 268 111 Position of previous

notification (if applicable) 5.51%



0.03%



5.54%









Voting rights of DWS Investment GmbH on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: voting rights

Class/type of shares ISIN code % of voting rights % of voting rights through financial instruments FI4000266804



Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Below 5% Below 5% Total Below 5% Below 5%

B: Financial Instruments according to SMA 9:6a

Type of financial

instrument Expiration date Exercise/Conversion Period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Right to Recall Physical Below 5% Below 5% Yht. B











Below 5% Below 5%

ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

key media

https://investors.rovio.com/en

For further information:

Veli-Pekka Puolakanaho

tel. +358 40 485 8985

RovioIR@rovio.com

About Rovio: