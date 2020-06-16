Continued growth and additional headcount prompts IG leader to find new home



AUSTIN, Texas, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FileTrail , the leader in next-generation information governance and records management software for law firms and highly regulated industries, announces the recent move of its company headquarters to Austin, Texas. The relocation is due in large part to FileTrail’s growth, including the need to accommodate its recently expanded team.

Celebrating its 20-year anniversary this year, FileTrail is the leading provider of comprehensive IG solutions for law firms. The company has seen significant adoption of FileTrail GPS (Governance Policy Suite) as the legal profession pursues a more holistic and rigorous approach to information governance and compliance. Version 2.0 of the platform, released earlier this year, now includes three core modules (Policy Manager, Records Manager and Mobility Manager) that work together to advance IG. FileTrail GPS helps law firms save money, reduce risk, and address ever-changing client and regulatory compliance obligations.

The success of FileTrail GPS has driven the company’s most recent growth and its need to expand development, sales and marketing, customer support and administrative operations.

FileTrail’s new headquarters is in the up-and-coming area of East Austin, where the company is leasing a space twice the size of its previous office in San Jose, California, FileTrail’s home for its first 20 years in business. The new space better accommodates the company’s growing staff, already nearly double what it was a year ago, and is suited for anticipated additional expansion in the coming months and years.

“The year 2020 marks more than just FileTrail’s 20th in business; this is also the start of an exciting new chapter for our company,” says FileTrail CEO Darrell Mervau. “While the greater Bay Area will always be a special place for the FileTrail family, our recent growth prompted the need to explore options for a larger headquarters. Our new location is a great fit for our expanding team and affords us much needed flexibility for continued growth. We are grateful to the Austin community for already making us all feel welcome.”

April 1 marked the company’s official move date to Austin, though due to the pandemic its transition is occurring gradually. Mervau says FileTrail is excited to be joining the local Austin business community but remains committed to honoring local COVID-19 restrictions, with employees continuing to work remotely until the stay at home order is lifted. Only a few members of FileTrail’s staff opted not to relocate to Texas and will continue to work remotely from California. The company also has remote staff in other parts of the United States and in London.

About FileTrail

FileTrail is reshaping the information risk management landscape, enabling firms to meet urgent client demands, pass audits and address new compliance rules with a modern approach to records management, data retention and information governance. FileTrail centralizes, simplifies and automates the IG life cycle, including policy management, document review and disposition—integrating across physical records and electronic repositories—so firms can address OCGs, lateral intake, matter mobility and client audit response. It’s time to move beyond records management, and FileTrail is leading the way. For more information about FileTrail’s records management and information governance software, visit www.filetrail.com .