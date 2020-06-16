SAN DIEGO, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean manufacturing and sustainability leader Genomatica today celebrated winning the prestigious 2020 Green Chemistry Challenge Award given by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for its Brontide® natural butylene glycol . Honoring groundbreaking scientific solutions to real-world environmental problems, the win for Brontide natural butylene glycol marks the third EPA award held by Genomatica and makes them one of only four companies to win the award three times in the program’s 25-year history.



Recognized for the greener synthetic pathways category, Genomatica’s Brontide natural butylene glycol replaces petroleum-derived butylene glycol (BG) in personal care products, slashing greenhouse gas emissions by 51 percent compared to traditional production. Previous EPA awards held by Genomatica include Genomatica’s butanediol (BDO) in 2011 and LS9’s renewable diesel technology in 2010 (long-chain chemical technology acquired by Genomatica in 2019).

“Innovation is at the heart of solving the challenges faced by our planet and our society. This award is another testament to the power of biotechnology as a force to reimagine and redesign carbon-based supply chains. It’s an incredible accomplishment for Genomatica scientists to bring home a ‘three-peat’ of the prestigious EPA award,” said Genomatica CEO Christophe Schilling. “For myself and all our engineers and scientists, it’s personally meaningful to be nationally recognized for making a positive environmental impact. It reaffirms our passion and commitment to developing cleaner manufacturing processes that result in more sustainable ingredients for everyday products.”

Genomatica’s Brontide natural butylene glycol has the potential to reduce global greenhouse gases by nearly 100,000 tons of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) per year and eliminate the use of 50,000 tons of acetaldehyde, a carcinogenic and mutagenic ingredient used in conventional production methods. Brands and ingredient suppliers like Farmacy, Peter Thomas Roth, Lady of Beasts and Custom Essence are among the many companies that have been quick to adopt Brontide natural butylene glycol to create more natural personal care products. This award caps a streak of recent victories for Genomatica, including being named to Fast Company’s 2020 World Changing Ideas list and recognition for its bio-nylon as a TIME Best Invention in late 2019.

About Genomatica

Genomatica is harnessing synthetic biology to remake the world of everyday products and materials through the power of clean manufacturing. The company is developing more sustainable, higher-performance key ingredients for everyday products, using plants and waste rather than fossil fuels or other non-sustainable sources like palm oil. Genomatica has already commercialized products to make better plastics, spandex and personal care products, and is working on nylon, household cleaners and more. To learn more, visit www.genomatica.com or www.brontidebg.com .