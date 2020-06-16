ROSEMONT, Ill. , June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With Father’s Day approaching, dermatologists are giving parents two thumbs up for keeping sun protection top of mind for their families. According to a new survey from the American Academy of Dermatology, 74% of parents today say they worry about sun protection more with their children than their parents did with them, and 90% of parents believe it’s important to teach their children healthy habits now so they will keep them when they are adults.



Since sun exposure is the most preventable risk factor for skin cancer, dermatologists say the survey results are an encouraging sign that sun protection knowledge and action is improving across generations.

“Research shows that it only takes one blistering sunburn during childhood or adolescence to nearly double a person’s risk of developing melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer, later in life,” says board-certified dermatologist Ali Hendi, MD, FAAD, assistant clinical professor of dermatology at Georgetown University Medical Center in Washington. “It’s great news that more parents today are aware of the risks associated with sun exposure and recognize the importance of protecting their children from the sun.”

The increased awareness could stem from increased knowledge about skin cancer prevention and sun protection, says Dr. Hendi, signaling that public education on these topics might be paying off. For example, according to the survey, most Americans report knowing that it’s possible to get sunburnt on a cloudy day; that sunscreen has an expiration date; and that people with dark skin tones can get skin cancer too.

Dr. Hendi’s patient Sharman Dudley, a mother of two, knows first-hand how critical it is to practice safe sun, both for herself and her family. Diagnosed with melanoma four times, Dudley says she’s grateful her skin cancers were detected early, when they were most treatable. This experience makes her particularly mindful of her kids’ skin health now as well.

“While we still enjoy the outdoors, having melanoma has changed the way I plan our activities outdoors, like making sure to find or create shade during periods of peak sunlight,” she says. “We also don’t leave our house without wearing sunscreen and bringing wide-brimmed hats, sunglasses with UV protection, and lightweight and long-sleeved shirts that we can throw on when needed.”

Dr. Hendi reiterates that sunscreen isn’t the only way for busy parents to shield their kids from the sun, but rather one component of a comprehensive sun protection plan. He outlines additional steps parents can take to keep their children safe while outdoors:

Seek shade, particularly between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., when the sun’s rays are the strongest. Shade is the best way to protect children from the sun, especially if they are younger than six months old. Keep your children in the shade as much as possible, and if you can’t find shade, create your own using an umbrella, canopy or the hood of a stroller. Dress kids in sun-protective clothing, such as a lightweight and long-sleeved shirt, pants, a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses with UV protection, when possible. Avoid sunscreen use on children younger than six months old. Keep infants in the shade, and protect their skin using sun-protective clothing, including hats that shade the neck and ears. If shade and adequate clothing are not available, apply sunscreen to all skin not covered by clothing to children older than six months old. Use a broad-spectrum, water-resistant sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30. Sunscreens containing titanium dioxide or zinc oxide are less likely to irritate a child’s sensitive skin. Remember to reapply every two hours or immediately after swimming or sweating, as there is no such thing as “waterproof” sunscreen. Wear sun-protective swimwear, and use extra caution near water and sand, as they reflect the damaging rays of the sun, which can increase the chance of sunburn. Stay safe on hot days. In addition to sun protection, keep your family safe on hot days by making sure your kids drink plenty of fluids and do not get overheated.

Dr. Hendi also suggests keeping sun protective items near the front door and in your bag to ensure they’re always ready when you’re on the go — a routine that Dudley’s family takes seriously.

“Surviving melanoma has given me the opportunity to serve as a role model for my teenage children,” she says. “I’m a fierce advocate for practicing safe sun and taking control of your health, which could save your life.”

With nearly 20 Americans dying from melanoma every day, Dr. Hendi echoes the importance of practicing safe sun, both for parents and their kids. However, although most parents prioritize sun protection for their kids, this doesn’t always translate to protecting themselves from the sun. According to the survey, 40% of survey respondents reported that they’ve applied sunscreen to their kids but didn’t apply it to themselves.

“Sun protection is important at every stage of life, from childhood to adulthood,” says Dr. Hendi. “Always protect yourself and your family from the sun and see a board-certified dermatologist if you have any questions about how to use sun protection and other ways to prevent skin cancer.”

To learn more about skin cancer prevention and detection, visit SpotSkinCancer.org .

The public can help raise awareness of skin cancer by using the hashtag #PracticeSafeSun when sharing AAD resources and photos of how they use sun protection outdoors. Individuals who have been affected by skin cancer can also share their personal stories on SpotSkinCancer.org to provide support and inspiration for others fighting skin cancer and communicate the importance of skin cancer prevention and early detection.

To find a board-certified dermatologist in your area, visit aad.org/findaderm .

Contact

Nicole Dobkin, (847) 240-1746, ndobkin@aad.org

More Information

Sun Protection for Babies

How to Use Stick and Spray Sunscreens

Skin Cancer Fact Sheet

Skin Cancer Resource Center

About the AAD

Headquartered in Rosemont, Ill., the American Academy of Dermatology, founded in 1938, is the largest, most influential, and most representative of all dermatologic associations. With a membership of more than 20,000 physicians worldwide, the AAD is committed to: advancing the diagnosis and medical, surgical and cosmetic treatment of the skin, hair and nails; advocating high standards in clinical practice, education, and research in dermatology; and supporting and enhancing patient care for a lifetime of healthier skin, hair and nails. For more information, contact the AAD at (888) 462-DERM (3376) or aad.org . Follow the AAD on Facebook (American Academy of Dermatology), Twitter (@AADskin), Instagram (@AADskin1), or YouTube (AcademyofDermatology).

About SPOT Skin Cancer™

For more information on skin cancer detection and prevention, visit the AAD website SpotSkinCancer.org. There, you can also find instructions on how to perform a skin self-exam and download a body mole map for tracking changes in your skin. SPOT Skin Cancer is the AAD’s campaign to create a world without skin cancer through public awareness, community outreach programs and services, and advocacy that promote the prevention, detection and care of skin cancer.

Click here to view a media-rich version of the release: https://aad.new-media-release.com/2020/fathers_day/



