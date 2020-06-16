Carlsberg Breweries A/S has today successfully placed 7-year EUR notes for a principal amount of EUR 500m with a coupon of 0.375%.



The notes have been issued under the company’s Euro Medium Term Notes (EMTN) programme and will be listed on the regulated market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

The proceeds of the offering will be used for general corporate purposes and repayment of short-term debt.

BNP Paribas, Danske Bank and MUFG acted as Joint Bookrunners.



Contacts

Investor Relations:

Peter Kondrup +45 2219 1221

Iben Steiness +45 2088 1232



Media Relations:

Kasper Elbjørn +45 4179 1216

Christian Wulff Søndergaard +45 3144 7965



