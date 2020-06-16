Jerome, ID, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Idaho Milk Products will be offering virtual tours of their Milk Innovation Center (MIC) that includes a state-of-the-art processing area, an instrumental lab and a multi-purpose room for product evaluations and conferencing. The virtual tours will primarily focus on the process formulations for Ready-to-Drink (RTD) beverages, protein bars and ice cream.

This addition provides customers the ability to work directly with the Idaho Milk Products research and innovation team to build custom applications and work on new product developments based on their individual needs.

“Idaho Milk Products’ fresh, highly functional milk ingredients are tailored to meet the desire to increase the protein load in RTD (Ready-to-Drink) beverages, yogurts, RTMs (Ready-to-Mix), weight management, and sports and adult nutrition products,” said Dr. Chenchaiah Marella, Vice President of Research and Product Development. “With state-of-the-art equipment in our Milk Innovation Center, we assure our customers are receiving expert help in formulating their products with quality ingredients in a timely manner and with confidence.”

“The MIC takes our commitment to excellence to the next level,” commented Corinne Barry, Sales Manager for Idaho Milk Products. “We can support our customers from product concept and benchtop work through complete shelf life evaluations, using our industry-leading ingredients. On our path to continuous improvement and dedication to our clients, the MIC is a giant leap forward. We anticipate sharing it with our customers as we work together to build their next product success story.”

“At Idaho Milk Products, we are guided by a purpose that helps us understand why we exist. It is captured by the phrase “bringing value to milk for generations” and our Milk Innovation Center is another step in our journey of constantly pursuing the meaning of that purpose in a very practical way,” said Daragh Maccabee CEO of Idaho Milk Products. “Our investment in the MIC will enhance our capabilities to better serve our customers, meet market demands and provide our R&D team with the tools to leverage their expertise and extraordinary passion for dairy products in new and innovative ways. Most importantly, it will be a place of collaboration where we can channel our beliefs that the nutritional potential of milk is never-ending.”

