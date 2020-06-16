The financing of the operation is secured thanks to the support of Alpha Blue Ocean

The acquisition of LCI Medical has been confirmed by the board of directors on June 12 th , 2020

, 2020 Several manufacturers confirm their interest in this new group

Eragny-sur-Oise, France, June 16th, 2020, 17h45 CEST – Safe Orthopaedics (FR0013467123 - ALSAF), a company specializing in the design and marketing of ready-to-use technologies for spinal surgeries, delivering the safest treatment of spinal fractures urgently treated, confirms the acquisition of LCI Medical following the decision of the board of directors on June 12th, 2020, and the strengthening of its cash position thanks to the support of Alpha Blue Ocean (“ABO”).

Creationg of a leader group for ready-to-use technologies

As announced to the market on May 6th, 2020, Safe Orthopaedics wishes to consolidate an integrated leading group on ready-to-use technologies:

Innovative and pioneer, Safe Orthopaedics was the first player to make available “ready-to-use” kits (implants and instruments) for spinal surgeries to orthopaedic surgeons.

The combination with LCI Medical will allow Safe Orthopaedics to refocus its design, production and shipping to hospitals activities on two French sites, to accelerate the pace of development of new products for spine, but also to deploy its know-how on ready-to-use technologies in other orthopaedics segments, through different methods: on its behalf, through subcontracting and for third parties, as original equipment manufacturer, or in the framework of co-developments.

Since the announcement of its intention to acquire LCI Medical, the company has noticed expressions of interest for this new group and initiated discussions with other manufacturers in order to co-develop and to propose to hospitals across the globe more and more ready-to-use technologies.

Holding of the Shareholders’ Meeting on July 24th, 2020

Safe Orthopaedics announces to its shareholders the holding of its Combined Annual General Meeting in its head office on Friday July 24th, 2020, annonce à ses actionnaires la tenue de son Assemblée Générale annuelle mixte (« AGM ») à son siège social le vendredi 24 juillet 2020, held in close session in accordance with the regulation on fight against Covid-19 epidemic.

The meeting notice will be published in BALO on June 19th, 2020 and contains the agenda and draft resolutions. The main terms for participation and voting will be made available on the website of the Company, and sent to the bearer shareholders on July, 3rd.



As part of this meeting, the board of directors of Safe Orthopaedics propose to the shareholders to approve the proposed acquisition of the company LCI Medical, announced on May 6th.

All of the audits and due-diligence procedures have been completed and the operation has obtained the approval of the board of directors of Safe Orthopaedics. Moreover, the financing of the operation has been secured, through the accelerated draw of 4 tranches of convertible bonds (“investor calls”) on May 7th and June 5th, issued by Alpha Blue Ocean, as part of the investment agreement set up on July 2019.

« Safe Orthopaedics has been a pioneer for the first « ready-to-use » technology for spinal surgery on the market. We are proud that to this day, more than 16 500 patients, in 24 countries, benefited from our innovations in just 6 years. We listen to our customers, we have the will to offer a short innovative cycle and original logistics and commercial services, and we were working on the transformation of our company. The acquisition of LCI Medical will allow us to strengthen our leading position on spinal market, but also to promote ready-to-use technology on new markets through partnerships with manufacturers and/or through an industrial subcontracting with a strong value-added.” Pierre Dumouchel, Chief Executive Officer of Safe Orthopaedics, declares “Thanks to the strategical and financial support of Alpha Blue Ocean and to the trust of our shareholders, we were able to quickly reinforce our cash position and to confirm the acquisition of LCI Medical. We call on our shareholders to adjudicate on the finalization of this operation of strategical transformation, which will allow to maintain a strong growth of spinal activity for Safe Orthopaedics and LCI Medical, to ensure the acquisition of a structurally profitable activity of subcontracting, and to open new technological and commercial technological opportunities in order to achieve financial balance in 2022”.

About Safe Orthopaedics

Founded in 2010, Safe Orthopaedics is a French medical technology company, a pioneer of the design and marketing of innovative ready-to-use technologies (single-use implants and instruments) for spinal diseases, delivering the safest treatment of spinal fractures. The technologies include sterile implants and ready-to-use instruments available to the surgeon at any time and anywhere, enabling minimally invasive approaches, reducing the risks of cross contamination and infection in the interest of the patient. Protected by 17 patent families, the SteriSpineTM Kits are CE marked, FDA and CFDA approved. Safe Orthopaedics, has its headquarter close to Paris (95610 Eragny-Sur-Oise - France) and has created a subsidiary in the UK, Germany and in the US, employing around 50 employees for a total sales of 4.7M€ in 2019.



For more information : www.SafeOrthopaedics.com

