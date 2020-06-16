Paris, Tuesday, June 16, 2020, 5:45 pm

PRESS RELEASE

Eramet's CSR performance recognized by ISS ESG and rewarded with “Prime” status

With this new ISS ESG rating obtained in June 2020, the Eramet Group has significantly improved its CSR performance:

The Group achieved an overall score of B- (compared with its previous rating of C), thus underlining a clear improvement in performance;

(compared with its previous rating of C), thus underlining a clear improvement in performance; For the first time, it was awarded “Prime” status, which is granted to companies whose environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance exceeds the threshold criteria for companies in its sector.

which is granted to companies whose environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance exceeds the threshold criteria for companies in its sector. Eramet thus ranks in the top decile in the ISS ESG Mining and Metals index.

Eramet, a global mining and metals group with operations in more than 20 countries, is committed to being a committed, socially responsible, and civic-minded company. CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) is one of the cornerstones of its strategy and is fully integrated into the development of its activities wherever it operates.

“We are continuing to implement our CSR road map for 2018-2023 in keeping with the thirteen objectives we have set ourselves in terms of social, societal and environmental responsibility . Evaluation by external observers is part of this process, so the fact that the tangible progress we have made has been rewarded by ISS ESG reinforces our determination to step up our efforts and demonstrate that a mining and metallurgical company can be exemplary when it comes to processing the earth's resources,” said Virginie de Chassey, Head of Communications and Sustainable Development. “In this troubled period of global pandemic, it is even more essential that we should continue with our efforts, particularly in the area of solidarity with local communities and environmental preservation.”

As a reminder, ISS ESG belongs to the institutional shareholder services group ISS. The ISS ESG Corporate Rating system is constantly revised and updated to cover all relevant environmental, social and governance issues. Assessment of this performance is based on approximately 100 criteria, selected specifically for each sector according to their relevance.





Calendar

29/07/2020: Publication of Group 2020 half-year results

28/10/2020: Publication of Group 2020 third-quarter sales

ABOUT ERAMET

Eramet, a global mining and metallurgical group, is a key player in the extraction and valorisation of metals (manganese, nickel, mineral sands) and the elaboration and processing of alloys with a high added value (high-speed steels, high-performance steels, superalloys, aluminium and titanium alloys).

The Group supports the energy transition by developing activities with high growth potential, including recycling and the extraction and refining of lithium.

Eramet positions itself as the privileged partner of its customers in sectors that include carbon and stainless steel, aerospace, pigments, energy, and new battery generations.

Building on its operating excellence, the quality of its investments and the expertise of its employees, the Group leverages an industrial, managerial and societal model that is virtuous and value-accretive. As a contributive corporate citizen, Eramet strives for a sustainable and responsible industry.

Eramet employs around 13,000 people in more than 20 countries with sales of c.€4 billion in 2019. For further information, go to www.eramet.com



