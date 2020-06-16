Worldline and Ingenico to synchronize

their first semester 2020 results releases

Worldline to publish H1 2020 results on July 23rd, 2020

Bezons, June 16th, 2020

In order to align its financial communication calendar with the one of Ingenico and ensure a synchronized financial communication between the two companies as done for the first quarter, the publication of Worldline results for the first semester of 2020 will be held on July 23rd, 2020 at 8.00am CET, instead of July 21st, 2020 as initially announced.

This synchronization takes place as part of the exemplary cooperation between the two groups to finalize the strategic friendly acquisition project of Ingenico announced on February 3rd 2020, for which it is reminded that an outstanding support was received from Worldline’s shareholders during the Annual General Meeting held on June 9th, 2020, and which continues to progress positively and fully in line with the objective to close the transaction during the third quarter of 2020.





INVESTOR RELATIONS



David Pierre-Kahn

Email: david.pierre-kahn@worldline.com

ABOUT WORLDLINE

Worldline [Euronext: WLN] is the European leader in the payment and transactional services industry. With innovation at the core of its DNA, Worldline core offerings include Pan-European and domestic Commercial Acquiring for physical or online businesses, secured payment transaction processing for banks and financial institutions, as well as transactional services in e-Ticketing and for local and central public agencies.Thanks to a presence in 30+ countries, Worldline is the payment partner of choice for merchants, banks, public transport operators, government agencies and industrial companies, delivering cutting-edge digital services. Worldline activities are organized around three axes: Merchant Services, Financial Services including equensWorldline and Mobility & e-Transactional Services. Worldline employs circa 12,000 people worldwide, with 2019 revenue of 2.4 billion euros. Worldline.com





Attachment