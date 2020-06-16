SAN JOSE, Calif., June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xactly , the leading innovator of cloud-based Sales Performance Management (SPM) software, today announced that Jamie Anderson has been hired as the company’s new Chief Sales Officer.



In his new role, Jamie will lead Xactly's global efforts to grow sales, increase profitability and enhance operating efficiency for the world’s top sales organizations. He will oversee the company’s Global Sales, Solutions Consulting, and Sales Operations and Enablement divisions, reporting directly to Xactly’s founder and CEO Chris Cabrera.

“Jamie has a 20-year track record of building world-class teams and knows how to motivate and engage reps to fuel business growth. He has delivered invaluable expertise as an advisor to Xactly, and we are proud to welcome him as our new CSO,” said Xactly founder and CEO Chris Cabrera. “During a time when Sales Performance Management is imperative to enterprise success, his experience and knowledge will expand our reach and enable more companies worldwide to motivate and empower their salesforces.”

Jamie previously led Marketo’s Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) business as President and General Manager through its successful $4.75 billion exit and acquisition by Adobe. During his time there, he led a multi-functional team that expanded new business bookings across Commercial and Enterprise segments, doubling annual recurring revenue for the region before successfully integrating the business into Adobe.

“Xactly’s laser focus on providing a Sales Performance Management suite that empowers professional sales organizations to meet and exceed expectations is a powerful and compelling proposition,” said Jamie Anderson, Xactly’s Chief Sales Officer. “I am thrilled at the prospect to work with our world-class customers and partners to drive the next phase of Xactly’s growth.”

Prior to joining Marketo, Jamie served as the Chief Marketing Officer for the SAP Hybris product portfolio within SAP, and was responsible for spearheading the global go-to-market and demand generation functions of that business.

Since leaving Marketo, Jamie has been working with Xactly’s EMEA group as an advisor and coach, helping shape and organize the team around global growth objectives.

About Xactly

Xactly is leading the way in Sales Performance Management (SPM) delivering planning, execution, and optimization to ambitious and complex sales organizations. We partner with the world's leading enterprises to clear immediate sales roadblocks, enabling them to adapt with optimal sales capacity, territories, compensation plans and payment structures. Harnessing the power of AI, Xactly's scalable, cloud-based platform combines great software with the industry's most comprehensive 15-year data set to give customers the real-world insights they need to improve sales performance across the board by growing revenue, reducing risk and containing costs.

