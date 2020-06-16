Verkkokauppa.com Oyj Stock Exchange Release 16 June 2020 at 19:00 EET

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj: Share repurchase 16 June 2020

On Nasdaq Helsinki

Trade date 16 June 2020 Bourse trade BUY Share VERK Amount 17,000 shares Average price/share 5.3607 EUR Total Cost 91,131.90 EUR

Company now holds a total of 238,651 shares

including the shares repurchased on 16 June 2020.

On behalf of Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

DANSKE BANK AS, SUOMEN SIVULIIKE



Jonathan Nyberg Antti Väliaho

For more information, please contact:

Mikko Forsell, CFO

mikko.forsell@verkkokauppa.com

Puh. +358 10 309 5555

