Pune, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global contact center software market is set to gain traction from its increasing usage in the business sector. It helps in addressing the surging importance of providing enhanced and omnichannel customer support for generating more sales. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a recent report, titled, “Contact Center Software Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Component (Solutions & Services), By Organization Size (Large & Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)), By Deployment (Cloud & On-Premises), By Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, IT and Telecom, Government, and others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The report further states that the contact center software market size stood at USD 16,750.7 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 48,010.0 million by the end of 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 14.62% in the forecast period.



This Report Answers the Following Questions:

What are the market dynamics, drivers, and hindrances?

Which are the top companies present in the market?

How are the organizations aiming to increase sales of contact center software amidst the COVID-19 pandemic?

Which segment is likely to hold the largest share in the near future?





Get Sample PDF Brochure: h https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/contact-center-software-market-100840







The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/contact-center-software-market-100840







Drivers & Restraints-

A Need to Maintain Stable Relationships with Clients will Favor Growth

At present, a consumer is considered to be a vital part of the business sector. The consumers are nowadays expecting the companies to be present on several channels for providing them with skilled and continuous services. Contact center software solutions come to the rescue when there is a need of regularization of customer support. These solutions also aid in increasing the requirements of the customers. Several companies worldwide are investing huge sums to deploy contact center software to refine the consumer experience and satisfaction with the help of inquiry calls.

Moreover, contact center software solutions offer more benefits, as compared to the call centers. Some of their important features consist of advanced call distribution, direct website interface, fax services, text chats, emails, and VoIP telephone services. These are aimed at providing customized services to the consumers. Overall, the urgent need to maintain a coherent and stable relationship with the clients and to ensure consumer loyalty would contribute to the contact center software market growth in the coming years.

Segment-

Solutions Segment to Grow Steadily Owing to Their Adoption in Various Industries

Based on component, the market is bifurcated into solutions and services. In terms of solutions, the market is further segregated into customer collaboration, workforce optimization, dialer, reporting and analytics, call recording, computer telephony integration (CTI), automatic call distribution, interactive voice response (IVR), and others. Out of these, the automatic call distribution segment held 17.3% contact center software market share in 2018. The solutions segment is anticipated to gain momentum from their ability to help in solving queries across a wide range of industries, such as hospitality, travel, government, healthcare, as well as media & entertainment.





Speak to Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/contact-center-software-market-100840





Regional Analysis-

North America to Dominate Stoked by Presence of Several Prominent Companies in the U.S.

North America held USD 5421.1 million in terms of revenue in 2018. It is expected to dominate the market throughout the forthcoming years owing to the presence of numerous industry giants in the U.S. They are constantly conducting research and development activities to deploy contact center software solutions in a variety of private and public organizations.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, procured USD 3412.6 revenue in 2018 backed by the rising investments in implementing technologically advanced cloud-based software by the small and medium organizations. Additionally, the ongoing advancements in the developing countries, such as India and China would contribute to the market growth in this region.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Launching New Platforms to Gain Competitive Edge

The market consists of a large number of companies that are working to gain a competitive edge in the market. To do so, they are adopting numerous strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions, investments, and launch of unique contact center software solutions. Below are two of the latest industry developments:

June 2019 : 8x8, Inc. declared the availability of its contact center solution globally. It would deliver the organizations with services, such as knowledge & survey databases, speech analytics, quality management, IVR, customer journey analytics, omnichannel, reporting, ACD, and dialer on a single platform.





: 8x8, Inc. declared the availability of its contact center solution globally. It would deliver the organizations with services, such as knowledge & survey databases, speech analytics, quality management, IVR, customer journey analytics, omnichannel, reporting, ACD, and dialer on a single platform. April 2019: Genesys announced the integration of Google Cloud Contact Center AI with its existing platforms, namely, PureCloud®, PureConnect™, and PureEngage™. It is helping numerous companies to leverage this technology through its adopter program.



Fortune Business Insights™ presents a list of all the contact center software solution providers operating in the global market. They are as follows:

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

Avaya, Inc.

Cisco Systems

Enghouse Interactive, Inc.

Five9, Inc.

Genesys

Microsoft Corporation

NEC Corporation

Mitel Corporation

SAP SE

Nice Systems Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.





Quick Buy – Contact Center Software Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100840







Detailed Table of Content

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities Emerging Trends of Market

Key Insights Macro and Micro Economic Factors Key Technological Developments Industry SWOT Analysis

Global Contact Center Software Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Component (US$ Mn) Solutions Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Automatic Call Distribution Computer Telephony Integration (CTI) Call Recording Reporting and Analytics Dialer Workforce Optimization Customer Collaboration Others Services Professional Services Consulting Training and Education Support and Maintenance Managed Services Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Organization Size (US$ Mn) Large Enterprises Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Deployment (US$ Mn) Cloud On-Premises Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Vertical (US$ Mn) Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance IT and Telecom Government Healthcare Consumer Goods and Retail Travel and Hospitality Media and Entertainment Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography (US$ Mn) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America



TOC Continued..!!!







Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/contact-center-software-market-100840







Have a Look at Related Research Insights:





High Availability Server Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Product Type (Consoles & Accessories), By End User (Commercial & Residential) and Regional Forecast 2018-2025



Human Capital Management Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Offering (Solutions/Software and Services), By Deployment (On-Premise and Cloud), By Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), By Industry (IT & Telecom, BFSI, Government, Retail, Healthcare, Education, Manufacturing, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019 - 2026

5G Infrastructure Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Component (Fibers, Cables, Antenna, Transceiver, Wireless Backhaul, Modem, Router), By Communication Infrastructure (Small Cell, Macro Cell, Radio Access Network (RAN), Distributed Antenna System (DAS)), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026

Mobile Virtual Network Operators Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis by Operational Model (Reseller MVNO, Service Provider MVNO, Full MVNO), Service Type (Postpaid, Prepaid), Subscriber (Business, Individual/Residential) and Regional Forecast 2018-2025

Web Hosting Services Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Shared Hosting, Dedicated Hosting, Collocated Hosting, Virtual Private Server Hosting and Others), By Application (Public Website, Mobile Application, Intranet Site and Online Application), By Deployment (Public Cloud, Private Cloud and Hybrid Cloud), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



Data Integration and Integrity Software Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Component (Tools (Solutions), Services), By Deployment Model (On-Premises, On-Demand), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises), By Industry Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, IT & Telecom, Others) And Regional Forecast 2019-2026



Identity And Access Management Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Component (Provisioning, Directory Services, Single Sign-On, Others), By Deployment Model (Cloud, On-Premises), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises), By Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT and Telecom, Retail and Consumer Packed Goods, Others) And Regional Forecast 2019-2026





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.



Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.



At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1-424-253-0390

UK: +44-2071-939123

APAC: +91-744-740-1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



Read Press Release https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/contact-center-software-market-9154

