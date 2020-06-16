Company announcement, Helsinki, 16 June 2020, at 7.30 pm EET



Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) (“Nexstim” or “the Company”) announces that pursuant to the stock option program 2020 announced on 10 July 2020, the Board of Directors has resolved to grant in total 8 386 667 stock options to its CEO which entitle to subscribe for a maximum of 8 386 667 new shares in Nexstim in accordance with stock option terms approved on 10 June 2020. Accordingly, the Board of Directors has resolved to grant in total 14 280 000 stock options to other members of its management group which entitle to subscribe for a maximum of 14 280 000 new shares in Nexstim in accordance with stock option terms approved on 10 June 2020.

2 590 000 of such stock options granted to the CEO are series 2020A options, 2 836 667 are series 2020B options and 2 960 000 series 2020C options, and 4 410 000 of such stock options granted to the other members of the management group are series 2020A options, 4 830 000 are series 2020B options and 5 040 000 series 2020C options.

Leena Niemistö, Chair of the Board of Directors

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish medical technology company operating in international markets. Our mission is to enable the individual and efficient diagnosis and treatment of challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a pioneering non-invasive brain stimulation technology entitled SmartFocus®. SmartFocus® is based on transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) combined with a 3D navigation system. The unique technology allows the required area of brain to be stimulated accurately and individually.

The SmartFocus® TMS technology is used in NBT® (Navigated Brain Therapy) equipment developed by Nexstim. Marketing and distribution of the equipment for the treatment of serious depression in the USA has been authorised by FDA. NBT® equipment has been CE approved in Europe for the treatment of serious depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

Furthermore, Nexstim is marketing the Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) equipment, developed by it and based on SmartFocus® TMS technology. Nexstim’s NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigating TMS equipment for the pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain. Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden trading facilities.

