CINCINNATI, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts nationwide are preparing for what will be one of their busiest weekends of the year. The nation’s leading family camping chain reports that many parks are already sold out for Father’s Day weekend, as Americans seek vacations and outdoor activities that provide for social distancing.
With a few exceptions, all U.S. Jellystone Park locations are open and offering activities and amenities such as pools, splashgrounds, and jumping pillows, as well as character interactions. A variety of new policies are in place to provide guests with a more comfortable experience, ranging from activity and pool reservations to enhanced cleaning and sanitation processes.
“The family camping industry – especially RVing – is exploding right now,” said Trent Hershenson, vice president of Marketing. “Parents prefer driving over flying these days, and they tell us that they are more comfortable staying in a cabin or RV than a hotel room.” According to the RV Industry Association, sales of RVs in May outpaced supply.
With Father’s Day and summer vacations approaching, many families will be making their maiden journey in a new or rented RV. The experts at Jellystone Park have these seven tips for first-timers.
Visit www.campjellystone.com/journal for more first-time camper tips.
About Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts
Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park is North America’s leading family camping and glamping destination, famous for providing guests with amenities such as pools, water slides and splashgrounds; activities including jumping pillows, wagon rides and foam parties; fun-filled theme weekends such as Chocolate Lovers Weekend and Halloween Spooktacular Weekends; and interactions with Yogi Bear costumed characters. Jellystone Park guests can choose from a variety of accommodation options including premium cabins, yurts, deluxe RV sites, and traditional tenting campsites. There are more than 75 Jellystone Park locations in the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit www.jellystonepark.com and www.jellystonefranchise.com.
To arrange an interview with a camping expert or to visit a Jellystone Park location, contact Brad Ritter, Ritter Communications at BRitter@bradritter.com or 740.815.1892.
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/57ea4951-59ad-4c30-bb3d-6df84beb952b
Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts
Milford, Ohio, UNITED STATES
Jellystone Park Family RV
(JPEG - 374 x 800)IMAGE URL | Copy the link below
Formats available:
2018_JP_Logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: