Miami, Florida, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As states across the country move to reopen businesses, retail spaces, and restaurants, Spectrum Business Ventures founder and CEO Amit Raizada announced on Wednesday that his venture capital firm would take an “employee-first” approach to reopening businesses and beginning in-person meetings.

Raizada’s announcement comes just one week after California – one of the states under the strictest social distancing restrictions – announced that restaurants, barbershops, and beauty salons across the state could reopen for in-dining or patio service.

“SBV is excited to get back to work and continue investing in cutting-edge industries and ventures,” Amit Raizada said. “During this moment of uncertainty, we are taking an ‘employee-first’ approach to reopening and beginning in-person meetings. What this means is that we are prioritizing the safety and health of our team above anything else.”

Tocaya Organica, the fast-casual Mexican dining chain in Southern California and one of SBV’s most celebrated investments, has taken a number of steps to ensure the safety of its staff as it continues filling take-out orders and prepares to reopen its 17 locations from Santa Monica, California to Scottsdale, Arizona.

“Across the board, from our internal team to the restaurants where we invest, we’re looking at ways to keep employees and customers safe,” Raizada added. “I invite all business leaders to take a similar approach and take the necessary steps to protect their teams and customers.”

About Amit Raizada: Amit Raizada is an entrepreneur, philanthropist, and the CEO of Spectrum Business Ventures, an investment firm that holds equity in a wide range of companies in fields from medical technology to consumer entertainment.