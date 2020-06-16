NEW YORK, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global hospital lighting market is estimated to be valued at USD 6.2 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 8.3 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during 2020-2025.

Industry Insights by Product (Troffers, Surface Mounted Lights, Surgical Lights, Wraparound Lights, Others), by Technology (LED, Fluorescent, Others), by Application (Diagnostics & Imaging Center, Patient Wards & ICUS, Examination Rooms, Surgical Suites, Others)

The major factors driving the growth of the market are rapidly increasing and progressing facilities in the hospital. Some of the lighting products that are excessively being used in the hospital include surgical lamps, troffers, wraparounds, and surface-mounted lights. In all these products incandescent, emitting diode and fluorescent are the various technologies that are rapidly being used, thereby strengthening the growth of global hospital lighting market.

Get a free copy of sample report: https://www.vynzresearch.com/semiconductor-electronics/hospital-lighting-market/request-sample

Lighting is observed to play significant role in the infrastructure of healthcare domain as it is widely implemented in ICU, wards, operation theatres and other settings in the hospital. The manufacturers of lighting are rapidly innovating products that enables efficiency and low cost.

Explore key industry insights in 155 tables and 86 figures from the 125 pages of report, “ Global Hospital Lighting Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025 - Industry Insights by Product (Troffers, Surface Mounted Lights, Surgical Lights, Wraparound Lights, Others), by Technology (LED, Fluorescent, Others), by Application (Diagnostics & Imaging Center, Patient Wards & ICUS, Examination Rooms, Surgical Suites, Others), by Geography (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany France, U.K., Italy, Japan, China, India, Australia, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E.) ”

The establishment of large number of hospitals in developing nations along with increasing acceptance for LED based fixtures of lighting are the major factors driving the growth of global hospital lighting market. The infrastructural development in hospitality sector specifically multispecialty hospitals have attributed towards the growth of these solutions. The acceptance of wide varieties of lighting systems in several applications of hospital domain is exaggerating the utilization of advanced lighting system.

Moreover, increasing investments done by government organization in various healthcare institutions in several countries is another factor driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the large amount of capital funding gained in surgical suites in emerging economies along with increasing investment in troffers lights are also pertaining towards the growth of the market. According to a recent report, it has been observed that the private sector organizations along with government organizations in India are expected to invest greatly in order to exaggerate the healthcare domain of the country which in turn will bolster the growth of the hospital lighting market in this country.

On the basis of application, the hospital lighting market is segmented into surgical suites, examination rooms, patient ward & ICUS, diagnostics & imaging center and others. Among all these applications, the patient ward & ICUs segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed towards technological upgradation and escalating demand for LED centered fixtures in the hospitals.

Do you have any specific research requirement? Ask for customization: https://www.vynzresearch.com/semiconductor-electronics/hospital-lighting-market/customize-report

The hospital lighting market on the basis of the technology is segmented into fluorescent technology, LED technology and others. Among all these segments the fluorescent segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR owing to low operational as well as implementation cost. According to a recent report, it has been estimated that the operational cost associated with fluorescent bulb for nearly 22 years is approximately $48 and average cost involved with this segment is also low. As a result of the low cost of the fluorescent bulb, the hospital lighting market is growing at an exponential rate.

Asia-Pacific to witness the fastest growth in the hospital lighting market

Geographically, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the global hospital lighting market due to extensive diffusion of innovative lighting solutions for implementation in the healthcare domain. There are several hospitals in Asia-Pacific that are seeking for the solutions of lighting that helps in reduction of energy to conserve it and thus reducing the operating costs of the medical amenities. Europe is another key market for these solutions, as there are several major players operating in the hospital lighting industry in this region.

Globally industry players in the hospital lighting market are leveraging market growth through technological advancements and innovations and providing product differentiation to the users.

Some of the major companies operating in the global hospital lighting market include Acuity Brands Lighting Inc., Eaton Corporation PLC, Cree Inc., General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co. Kg, KLS Martin Group, Trilux Lighting Ltd., Hubbell Incorporation and Zumtobel Group AG.

Global Hospital Lighting Market Coverage

Product Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025

Surface-Mounted Lights

Troffers Lights

Surgical Lamps

Wraparound Lights

Others

Technology Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025

Fluorescent Technology

LED Technology

Others

New Installation

Application Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025

Patient Ward & ICUs

Surgical Suites

Government

Examination Rooms

Others

Geographical Segmentation

Hospital Lighting Market by Region

North America

By Product

By Technology

By Application

By Country – U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe

By Product

By Technology

By Application

By Country – Germany, U.K., France, Italy, and Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

By Product

By Technology

By Application

By Country – China, Japan, India, Australia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

By Product

By Technology

By Application

By Country – Brazil, U.A.E., Saudi Arabia, and Other Countries

More from VynZ Research

Global Industrial Refrigeration Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025

The global industrial refrigeration market is estimated to generate revenue of USD 19.2 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 23.1 billion by 2025, witnessing 3.8% CAGR during the forecast period. Industrial refrigeration systems are extensively being adopted by several industries for cold storage applications, chemical processing and food & beverages industry where materials are required to be maintained under a minimum temperature. These products are extensively in demand for beverage production, HVAC applications, food processing and process cooling. The industrial refrigeration market is observing extensive growth due to its increasing utilization by food & beverage industry, chemical and pharmaceutical industries.

Explore more at: https://www.vynzresearch.com/semiconductor-electronics/industrial-refrigeration-market

Global Smart Lighting Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025

The global smart lighting market is estimated to be valued at USD 12.0 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 30.0 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 20.1% during 2020-2025. The global smart lighting market is growing at remarkable rate. The growth of this market is attributed to the extensive adoption of innovative technologies or instance strong intelligent systems, IoT, real-time monitoring of illumination and technological advancement in connected lighting. Moreover, increasing awareness towards the conservation of energy is the major factor driving the growth of the smart lighting market, globally.

Explore more at: https://www.vynzresearch.com/semiconductor-electronics/smart-lighting-market

Global Position Sensor Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025

The global position sensor market is expected to reach USD 7.8 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. The global position sensor is an engrained market, growing at a noteworthy rate due to its rising application in manufacturing industry with demand for error-free measurements and thorough inspection. Further, position sensors adoption in the aviation and aerospace industry is also rising at fast pace. Automotive is another large segment were position sensors are used in huge quantities. This, as a result, will boost the demand for position sensor in multiple industry verticals.

Explore more at: https://www.vynzresearch.com/semiconductor-electronics/position-sensor-market

Benefits of Report Purchase from VynZ:

Detailed Research

We provide accurate data and in-depth analysis with all-inclusive coverage.

Robust Research Methodology

Robust research methodology and data triangulation to ensure high quality report.

Analyst Support

24*7 analyst support – Pre and post purchase of the report as well as during the project tenure.

Sales Support

24*7 sales support – Hassle free delivery of the report and quick response and support by sales team.

Free Customization

20% post purchase free customization to meet your requirements.

Customer Satisfaction

We claim full customer satisfaction as our core values lie in building long term relationship.

Security

High level of data security and confidentiality of your information.

About VynZ Research

VynZ Research is a market research firm offering research, analytics, and consulting services on business strategies. The company focuses on providing valuable insights on various technology verticals such as Chemicals, Automotive, Transportation, Energy, Consumer Durables, Healthcare, ICT and other emerging technologies. VynZ Research assists enterprises to take strategic decisions for helping their businesses to grow. The reports developed by VynZ are based on market facts that includes comprehensive analysis and quantification of market drivers, industry dynamics, opportunities, challenges, threats, market shares and anticipated new trends & technologies arising across wide range of industries.

Contact Us:

VynZ Research

Call: +91-996-028-8381

Toll Free (U.S. and Canada): +1-888-253-3960

Email: enquiry@vynzresearch.com

Web: https://www.vynzresearch.com