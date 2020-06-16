Results of the Annual General Meeting 2020
of Eastern Property Holdings Ltd. (the “Company”)
held on 16 June 2020, at 11 a.m. at Sele Frommelt & Partner Rechtsanwälte, Meierhofstrasse 5, 9490 Vaduz, Liechtenstein
Eastern Property Holdings Ltd, the real estate investment company listed on SIX Swiss Exchange, held its Annual General Meeting (‘AGM’) on 16th June 2020. All resolutions proposed in the Notice of the AGM released on 13 May 2020 were passed.
The following approvals and resolutions were duly passed by the Annual General Meeting:
Eastern Property Holdings Ltd. is an investment company listed on SIX Swiss Exchange which holds interest in office, residential and retail properties. EPH is managed by Valartis International Ltd. a wholly-owned subsidiary of Valartis Group AG.
Additional information on Eastern Property Holdings is available by contacting Anna Bernhart Tel: +41 44 503 5400.
Eastern Property Holdings Limited (EPH)
Zürich, SWITZERLAND
