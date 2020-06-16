Paris, June 16, 2020 – Atos SE Annual General Meeting of shareholders was held today behind closed doors and in digital manner due to the sanitary constraints linked to the COVID-19 epidemic.

The shareholders approved all the resolutions that were submitted.

The General meeting approved the Company and consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2019, it being recalled that the Board of Directors had exceptionally decided not to submit the distribution of a dividend to the General Meeting’s approval so as to take into account the circumstances related to the Covid-19 epidemic. In this context, the Chief Executive Officer reported on the Company's activity to meet this challenge, by virtue of its sense of purpose, and on the Group's resilience.

The General Meeting also approved in particular the elements making up the compensation and the benefits paid during or awarded for the financial year 2019 Bertrand MEUNIER, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Elie GIRARD, for his successive mandates as Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Executive Officer. The General Meeting approved then the compensation policies applicable for 2020 to the Directors, the Chairman of the Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Officer.

Nicolas BAZIRE informed the Board of Directors that he did not wish to request the renewal of his term of office as Director. The Board of Directors acknowledged this and therefore decided not to submit to the shareholders’ vote the related resolution.

The General Meeting renewed the terms of office as Directors of (i) Cedrik NEIKE for three years and (ii) Valérie BERNIS and Colette NEUVILLE for two years, as well as the term of office of Jean FLEMING as Director representing the employee shareholders for two years. The term of office of Grant Thornton as Statutory Auditor was also renewed for six years.

To take into account the new legislative environment in force, the General Meeting approved all the resolutions aimed at amending the articles of association.

After the General Meeting, the Board of Directors adjusted the composition of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee as follows:

Bertrand MEUNIER, Chairman;

Jean FLEMING;

Colette NEUVILLE.

The composition of the other committees of the Board of Directors remains unchanged.

The detailed results of the votes of the General Meeting are available on Atos website (Investors section – Annual General Meeting).

Atos SE has tested its self-developed voting platform, “Atos Vote”©, using blockchain technology, available on Android and iOS smartphones, and made available to employees direct shareholders of Atos SE, who were invited to cast their votes in advance of the General Meeting, using this proof of concept. Atos will conduct further testing of this voting tool in partnership with key players in the market in the context of upcoming events.

Further information regarding this voting application is available on a dedicated page of Atos website.

