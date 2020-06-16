San Francisco, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sustainable Brands ® (SB) and SOCAP Global (SOCAP) today jointly announce the formation of a partnership to bring to market Integrate 2020, the evolution of SB’s New Metrics conference, now in its 8th year. The vision for this virtual conference is to address the shift to a balanced stakeholder approach from the shareholder practice of the last fifty years, and the players driving it. Key to this conversation are CFOs and the overall professional services sector. Integrate 2020 is centered on Chief Financial and Sustainability Officers and on transforming the role of finance and investment decisions within organizations, through the integrated lens of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) investment and innovation.

Integrate 2020 will deliver rich, actionable content for financial and sustainability executives, with over 80 speakers who presently include (scheduled), Herve Duteil, Chief Sustainability Officer at BNP Paribas; Claus Aagaard, Chief Financial Officer at Mars Incorporated; Michelle Edkins, Managing Director and Global Head of Blackrock’s Stewardship Team; Christian Heller, VP at BASF and CEO of Value Balancing Alliance; Evan Harvey, Global Head of Sustainability at Nasdaq and Matthew Patsky, CEO Trillium Asset Management. Focused on ESG Innovation and integration sessions at Integrate 2020 will include Value Creation and Enterprise Risk Management, Next Generation Science-Based Goal Setting, Quantifying Intangible Value and Risk Drivers, Multi-Capital Development, Assessing Targets and Metrics, Integrated Reporting, Integrated Business Systems, Decisioning Systems, Impact Investing, and Investor Relations.

“The world is facing profound challenges related to ESG: climate change, depletion of natural resources, destabilizing social inequities, and insufficient governance. The socioeconomic implications of these issues are serious for people, their communities, and the businesses that engage with them. Business is uniquely qualified to solve these problems through co-creative innovation and multi-stakeholder commitment,” said Scott Broomfield, Chairperson and CFO of Sustainable Brands. “We see the ‘office of the CFO’ as central to making this shift through new perspectives in enterprise risk management and mitigation, multi-stakeholder internal decisioning systems, and integrated external reporting. In essence, a new, comprehensive and unified governance model, for which the CFO is center stage and will be ultimately responsible.”

“We are excited to be in partnership with SB to bring regenerative finance to the next generation of financial and sustainability executives,” said Kate Byrne, President of SOCAP Global. “Our mission is to be a catalyst to codify these new approaches and to equip CFO’s as to how best to operate under these new conditions.”

INTEGRATE 2020 will have tracks and sessions on: Integrated Assessment of Known and Submerged Risks, Social Impacts & Opportunities (the holistic conceptual view) Integrated Accounting, Finance & Decision Making through an ESG Lens (the practical Internal view) and Integrated Reporting, Assurance and Investor Relations (The practical External View). These sessions will also offer Executive Education and Professional Development Credits - CE for Wealth Advisors and CLE for Attorneys and CPE for CPA's, will be available through the Director for The Center for Professional Accounting Practices in accordance with NASBA.

Sponsors so far for Integrate 2020 includes COX, EY, and Metrio. Collaborators include A4S, AICPA, SASB, and the Value Balance Alliance and affiliate partners include Capitals Coalition, Pyxera Global, and the G&A Institute.

About SOCAP Global:

SOCAP Global is a purpose-driven platform whose brands Social Capital Markets (SOCAP), SPECTRUM, Total Impact, Conscious Company Media, and World Changing Women are at the intersection of business, money and meaning. SOCAP Global connects, educates, and inspires people through the power of storytelling and networks, transforming moments to movements, thoughts to action. For more information, visit http://socialcapitalmarkets.net/ follow on https://intentional.co/social/.

About Sustainable Brands:

Sustainable Brands is the premier global community of brand leaders and innovators who are designing a regenerative next economy. Since 2006, our goal has been to inspire, engage, and equip business leaders and practitioners who see ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) innovation as the essential driver of brand growth, value creation, and positive impact as business as a force for good. Follow SB on twitter @ https://twitter.com/SustainBrands and on LinkedIn @ https://www.linkedin.com/company/sustainablebrands/

Attachment

Joy Pettirossi-Poland Sustainable Brands jpettirossipoland@sustainablebrands.com Kate Byrne SOCAP Global kbyrne@intentional.co