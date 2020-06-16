Irvine, CA, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading dental support organization Pacific Dental Services® (PDS) announces its Founder & CEO, Stephen E. Thorne, IV, will join world-renowned cardiovascular specialists Bradley Bale, M.D., and Amy Doneen, D.N.P., A.R.N.P., in a highly-anticipated new webinar, The Mouth-Body Connection® & The Link Between Oral Health and Heart Health: A Conversation Between PDS CEO Stephen Thorne and world-renowned cardiovascular specialists Bradley Bale, M.D., and Amy Doneen, D.N.P., A.R.N.P. Drs. Bale and Doneen founded the BaleDoneen Method, a risk assessment and treatment protocol aimed at preventing heart attacks and stroke. The method also seeks to prevent or reduce the effects of type 2 diabetes, technically known as diabetes mellitus type 2. On Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 11:00 AM PST, Mr. Thorne will sit down with Drs. Bale and Doneen for an impactful discussion about the link between oral health and cardiovascular disease (CVD). To register for this important webinar, click HERE.

“At PDS, there’s a reason why creating ‘healthier’ patients is one of the most fundamental aspects in the approach to patient care for our supported dentists,” said Mr. Thorne of PDS, which supports over 800 dental practices in 22 states. “The connection between the mouth and the body is not just common sense; the impact they have on one another is alarming. I’m excited to join Dr. Bale and Dr. Doneen to discuss the link between oral health and cardiovascular disease.”

During the webinar, the healthcare leaders will speak on several key topics, including studies that link oral health and CVD, the role of inflammation, examples of integrated care, the evolution of the changing healthcare space, and the future of dentistry. The webinar will be moderated by Joseph Feldsien, SVP, Clinical Technology Enablement at Pacific Dental Services, and attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions during the interactive session.

Dr. Bale and Dr. Doneen, internationally recognized pioneers in the prevention of heart attacks, strokes and diabetes, look forward to discussing key insights about the BaleDoneen Method for guests during the upcoming webinar. Said Dr. Bale, “Attendees will be excited to learn their role in the unheralded benefit of the BaleDoneen Method.” Dr. Doneen concurs, adding, “The precision-based BaleDoneen Method protects even the most fragile vessels in the body, keeping the microvascular system healthy throughout a lifetime; this allows our health span to match our life span.”

Every 40 seconds, someone in the United States has a heart attack. Very often, those who experience a heart attack were previously unaware they had CVD, the leading killer of men and women. The BaleDoneen Method offers a unique, comprehensive, and science-based approach to detecting, preventing and treating CVD. In their book, Beat the Heart Attack Gene: The Revolutionary Plan to Prevent Heart Disease, Stroke, and Diabetes, Dr. Bale and Dr. Doneen present a new model for understanding and preventing heart disease, providing readers with tools to partner with their doctors in creating a personal care plan based on their own unique risk factors. According to the doctors, the current standard of care regarding cardiovascular disease does not do enough to actually prevent disease. The BaleDoneen Method, which they teach to healthcare professionals internationally, detects and treats the disease as early as possible, instead of relying on the presence of risk factors for predicting the likelihood of heart attacks and stroke.

Since its inception in 1994, the primary purpose of PDS has been to provide support so that clinicians can focus on providing oral health care to their patients to keep them healthier and happier. This includes educating patients about the link between oral health and whole-body health – what PDS and its supported practices call the Mouth-Body Connection®. Research shows that harmful bacteria and inflammation in the mouth can indicate and even cause systemic conditions throughout the body. Maladies of the mouth, including periodontal disease, may be linked with other medical conditions including cardiovascular disease, oral cancer, diabetes, Alzheimer’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, and more.

The webinar take place on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 11:00 AM Pacific Time. To register in advance, click HERE.

About Pacific Dental Services®

Founded in 1994, Pacific Dental Services (PDS) is one of the country’s leading dental support organizations, providing supported autonomy that enables dentists to concentrate on clinical excellence and the highest levels of cost-effective comprehensive patient care. PDS originated the Private Practice+® model to enable dentists to focus on their passion: serving patients. PDS also pioneered the concept of Modern Dentistry so that dentists are equipped to combine advances in the latest technology with the best operational practices and procedures, highly skilled support staff and a commitment to ongoing training and education. PDS continues to grow, with more than 800 supported dental offices across the United States and plans to expand into several new markets. PDS has been on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing private companies in America 14 times. PDS supported dentists aim to be the provider of choice in all the markets they serve and to develop Patients for Life™.

