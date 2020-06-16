NEW YORK, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Personalis, Inc. (“Personalis” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PSNL). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Personalis, Inc. and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On June 20, 2019, Personalis completed its initial public offering (“IPO”), offering approximately 7.9 million shares priced at $17.00 per share and raising $140 million in gross proceeds. Four days after the IPO, Personalis stock was trading as high as $31.88 per share. Since the IPO, Personalis’s stock has closed as low as $4.75 per share, representing a decline of more than 72% from the offering price.

