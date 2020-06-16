WASHINGTON, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McWilliams|Ballard is proud to announce the quick completion of sales & marketing of another successful partnership with Della Ratta, Inc. at Cohansey Overlook for their final phase of designer townhomes in Glen Burnie, Maryland.



Located moments to Baltimore, Annapolis and Downtown DC, Cohansey Overlook is a collection of modern townhomes with thoughtful 3-level layouts featuring spacious living spaces and private one-car garages. Highlighted designer finishes and features complete the ultimate townhome living experience, complementing each homeowner’s lifestyle. At Cohansey Overlook, the design philosophy that luxury comes standard truly comes to life.

Developed by Della Ratta, Inc., a company whose name and reputation for has been synonymous with excellence in property development and management throughout the Washington Metro Area for over 45 years.

McWilliams|Ballard, based in Alexandria, Virginia, is the leading real estate sales and marketing firm specializing in the sales and marketing of new condominiums, apartments, townhomes and mixed-use communities. During its 24-year history, McWilliams|Ballard has worked in 13 states nationwide, creating partnerships with developers and builders to provide sales and marketing solutions from project inception to the final closed sale. In addition, the firm also provides consultation and market research used by some of the most renowned developers and investment groups in the country.



Media Contact:

Derek Friday

703.535.5550

dfriday@mcwb.com