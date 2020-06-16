NEW YORK, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Evolent Health, Inc. (“Evolent” or the “Company”) (NYSE: EVH). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Evolent and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On May 29, 2020, Evolent issued a press release announcing, in relevant part, that “its partner, Passport Health Plan, received notification from the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services that Passport has not been awarded a Kentucky Managed Care Organization (MCO) contract for the next contract period, which commences January 1, 2021.” Evolent further stated that it “will support Passport in protesting this decision” and “will continue to provide services to Passport until the new Medicaid contracts take effect on January 1, 2021.”

On this news, Evolent’s stock price fell $2.06 per share, or 23.2%, to close at $6.82 per share on June 1, 2020.

