LOS ANGELES, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kay Properties and Investments is pleased to announce the completion of another DST 1031 exchange for $2,100,000. Alex Madden, Vice President of Kay Properties and Investments , explained: “Our clients were very interested in taking on as little additional debt as possible in their exchange. Their focus on debt-free properties was well suited to the Kay Properties approach of keeping debt low, and being diversified whenever possible.”



Senior Vice President Chay Lapin added: “We were pleased to assist our clients with their 1031 exchange and were able to complete their entire exchange prior to their 45th day. We are thankful to the five different sponsor companies who provided the eight different DSTs they were able to diversify into. The asset classes included residential, distribution, medical office, multifamily and self-storage.”

About Kay Properties and www.kpi1031.com

Kay Properties is a national Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) investment firm. The www.kpi1031.com platform provides access to the marketplace of DSTs from over 25 different sponsor companies, custom DSTs only available to Kay clients, independent advice on DST sponsor companies, full due diligence and vetting on each DST (typically 20-40 DSTs) and a DST secondary market. Kay Properties team members collectively have over 115 years of real estate experience, are licensed in all 50 states, and have participated in over $15 billion of DST 1031 investments.

* Diversification does not guarantee profits or protect against losses.

* This is an example of the experience of one of our clients and may not be representative of the experience of other clients. Past performance does not guarantee or indicate the likelihood of future results.

This material does not constitute an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Such offers can be made only by the confidential Private Placement Memorandum (the “Memorandum”). Please read the entire Memorandum paying special attention to the risk section prior to investing. IRC Section 1031, IRC Section 1033 and IRC Section 721 are complex tax codes therefore you should consult your tax or legal professional for details regarding your situation. There are material risks associated with investing in real estate securities including illiquidity, vacancies, general market conditions and competition, lack of operating history, interest rate risks, general risks of owning/operating commercial and multifamily properties, financing risks, potential adverse tax consequences, general economic risks, development risks and long hold periods. There is a risk of loss of the entire investment principal. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Potential cash flow, potential returns and potential appreciation are not guaranteed. Securities offered through WealthForge Securities, LLC. Member FINRA/SIPC. Kay Properties and Investments, LLC and WealthForge Securities, LLC are separate entities.