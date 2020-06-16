NEW YORK, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company securities (“Hamilton” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HBB) between February 27, 2020, and May 8, 2020, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).



The filed complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about Hamilton’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that:

Hamilton had inadequate disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting, particularly with respect to one of its Mexican subsidiaries;



consequently, the Company’s accounting included certain irregularities with respect to the timing of recognition of selling and marketing expenses and the classification of certain expenditures within the statement of operations at this Mexican subsidiary, as well as potential misconduct with respect to the reliability of certain assets of the Mexican subsidiary;



as a result of all the foregoing, Hamilton could not accurately attest to its financial results, particularly with respect to these metrics, and was consequently at an increased risk of delaying the filing of its periodic reports with the SEC; and



as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On May 11, 2020, during pre-market hours, Hamilton announced that it could not timely file for the First Quarter of 2020 because of “certain accounting irregularities with respect to the timing of recognition of selling and marketing expenses and the classification of certain expenditures within the statement of operations at its Mexican subsidiary.” Hamilton further stated that its “Audit Review Committee has commenced an internal investigation” regarding “the reliability of certain assets of the Mexican subsidiary.”

Following these disclosures, Hamilton’s stock price fell $1.03 per share, or 8.99%, to close at $10.43 per share on May 11, 2020.



