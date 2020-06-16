LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE IS JUNE 26, 2020



NEW YORK, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of investors that purchased Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (NYSE: DNK) (“Phoenix Tree” or the (Company”) securities pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s January 22, 2020 initial public offering (the “IPO” or “Offering”).

Phoenix Tree, a holding company that leases and manages apartments in China, held its initial public offering (“IPO”) for its American Depositary Shares on January 22, 2020, in which it sold 9.6 million ADS at $13.50 per share.



The filed complaint alleges that the IPO materials misrepresented and/or failed to disclose the nature and level of renter complaints that Phoenix Tree had received before and as of the IPO, plus the Company’s exposure to significant adverse developments resulting from the onset of COVID-19 in China.



The company’s ADS are presently trading around $6.59 each, or less than half of their original IPO price.

