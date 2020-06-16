WAUWATOSA, Wisc., June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On June 16, 2020, the Board of Directors of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSBF) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per common share, payable on August 3, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 13, 2020.



About Waterstone Financial, Inc.

Waterstone Financial, Inc. is the savings and loan holding company for WaterStone Bank. WaterStone Bank was established in 1921 and offers a full suite of personal and business banking products. The Bank has branches in Wauwatosa/State St, Brookfield, Fox Point/North Shore, Franklin/Hales Corners, Germantown/Menomonee Falls, Greenfield/Loomis Rd, Oak Creek/27th St, Oak Creek/Howell Ave, Oconomowoc/Lake Country, Pewaukee, Waukesha, West Allis/Greenfield Ave, and West Allis/National Ave, Wisconsin along with a commercial lending office in Minneapolis, Minnesota. WaterStone Bank is the parent company to Waterstone Mortgage, which has the ability to lend in 48 states. For more information about WaterStone Bank, go to http://www.wsbonline.com .

