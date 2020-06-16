SAN DIEGO, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading retail investment advisory firm and independent broker-dealer LPL Financial LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. ( Nasdaq: LPLA ), today released its monthly activity report for May 2020.



Total brokerage and advisory assets served at the end of May were approximately $745.9 billion, an increase of 3.9% compared to the end of April 2020.

Total net new assets for May were an inflow of $4.2 billion, translating to a 7.0% annualized growth rate. This includes total net new advisory assets of $3.1 billion, translating to a 10.7% annualized growth rate.

Total client cash balances at the end of May were $46.2 billion, a decrease of $0.8 billion compared to the end of April 2020. Net buying in May was $3.9 billion.

(End of Period $ in billions, unless noted) May April Change May Change 2020 2020 M/M 2019 Y/Y Assets Served Advisory Assets 364.9 348.9 4.6 % 311.3 17.2 % Brokerage Assets 381.0 369.1 3.2 % 366.0 4.1 % Total Brokerage and Advisory Assets 745.9 718.0 3.9 % 677.3 10.1 %

Total Net New Assets* Net New Advisory Assets 3.1 2.8 n/m 2.8 n/m Net New Brokerage Assets 1.1 0.7 n/m (0.8 ) n/m Total Net New Assets 4.2 3.4 n/m 2.0 n/m Net Brokerage to Advisory Conversions 0.4 0.5 n/m 0.8 n/m

Client Cash Balances Insured Cash Account Balances 33.5 33.9 (1.2 )% 20.9 60.3 % Deposit Cash Account Balances 8.0 8.5 (5.9 )% 4.2 90.5 % Total Insured Sweep Balances 41.5 42.4 (2.1 )% 25.1 65.3 % Money Market Sweep Accounts 1.7 1.7 0.0 % 4.0 n/m Purchased Money Market Funds 2.9 2.9 0.0 % 0.8 n/m Total Money Market Balances 4.6 4.6 0.0 % 4.7 (2.1 )% Total Client Cash Balances 46.2 47.0 (1.7 %) 29.8 55.0 %





Net Buy (Sell) Activity

3.9 4.1 n/m 3.4 n/m

Market Indices S&P 500 (end of period)

3,044 2,912 4.5% 2,752 10.6 % Fed Funds Effective Rate (average bps)

5 5 0.0% 239 n/m

*Total Net New Assets equals the combination of Asset Inflows minus Outflows as well as Dividends plus Interest, minus Advisory Fees.

For additional information regarding these and other LPL Financial business metrics, please refer to the Company’s most recent earnings announcement, which is available in the quarterly results section of investor.lpl.com .

