REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codexis, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDXS), a leading protein engineering company and developer of high-performance enzymes, announces the election of new independent directors, Alison Moore, Ph.D. and Stephen Dilly, MBBS, Ph.D. at the company’s 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders held earlier today.



“We are delighted to welcome these two highly qualified professionals to our board, both of whom bring exceptional experience in biotherapeutics development and commercialization at a time when we are increasing our focus on this business segment,” said Bernard J. Kelley, Codexis Chairman.

Dr. Moore brings to Codexis significant experience as a biotechnology and pharmaceutical executive, including an extensive background in biomanufacturing. She is Chief Technical Officer of Allogene Therapeutics, a pioneering clinical-stage company advancing CAR-T therapies. Prior to Allogene she spent a total of 20 years at Amgen, most recently as Senior Vice President, Process Development, and including roles in Supply Chain and Manufacturing. Dr. Moore also has experience at Genentech as a Director in Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls, and Regulatory Affairs. Dr. Moore holds a bachelor’s degree in Pharmacology with Honors and a Ph.D. in Cell Biology from Manchester University, England.

Dr. Dilly brings to Codexis three decades of executive management experience overseeing the development and commercialization of a range of novel therapeutics addressing multiple human disease conditions within both smaller and larger biotechnology companies. In May 2020 he was appointed CEO and director of the drug development company Sierra Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRRA). He previously served as CEO and director of Aimmune Therapeutics from 2014 to 2018 where he led the company through its successful IPO in 2015, and its landmark Phase 3 study for its lead product, Palforzia™, in early 2018. Dr Dilly’s earlier experiences include several tenures as CEO and director of private companies, as well as executive roles at Chiron, Genentech, SmithKline Beecham, and Pfizer. Dr. Dilly received an MBBS and a Ph.D. in cardiac physiology from the University of London.

In addition to the election of Drs. Moore and Dilly, Codexis stockholders also re-elected Dr. Patrick Yang earlier today to continue to serve on the board.

About Codexis, Inc.

Codexis is a leading protein engineering company that applies its proprietary CodeEvolver® technology to discover, develop and commercialize proteins for a variety of applications, including as biocatalysts for the commercial manufacture of pharmaceuticals and fine chemicals, industrial enzymes, enzymes for use in molecular biology, diagnostics and other life science applications, and enzymes and other proteins as biotherapeutics. Codexis’ proven technology platform delivers value by enabling highly targeted and application-relevant improvements in protein performance. For more information, see www.codexis.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Codexis, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are, in some cases, beyond Codexis’ control and that could materially affect actual results. Factors that could materially affect actual results include, among others: Codexis’ dependence on its licensees and collaborators; Codexis’ dependence on a limited number of products and customers; and potential adverse effects to Codexis’ business if its products are not received well in the markets. Additional information about factors that could materially affect actual results can be found in Codexis’ Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 28, 2020 and Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 8, 2020, including under the caption “Risk Factors” and in Codexis’ other periodic reports filed with the SEC. Codexis expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

