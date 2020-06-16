TEMPLE CITY, Calif., June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) (“Fulgent Genetics” or the “company”), a provider of comprehensive genetic testing solutions, today announced that it has launched an at-home testing solution for the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19). The company has received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use in the United States.



Fulgent Genetics will be offering the testing service through Picture Genetics, the company’s consumer-initiated genetic testing platform, beginning next week. Individuals interested in ordering testing services must qualify for the service through an online eligibility screener, which makes eligibility determinations based on current CDC guidelines while prioritizing those who are most in need of testing. Eligible individuals will receive Fulgent’s collection materials in the mail that enable them to self-collect their specimen with a mid-turbinate nasal swab, which will then be sent back to Fulgent’s CLIA-certified high-complexity, CAP-accredited laboratory in Temple City, California. By enabling individuals to collect samples themselves, Fulgent’s at-home test services conserve valuable time and PPE resources otherwise required to perform these testing services for patients. Patients will receive their results through the Picture Genetics platform within 24-48 hours from receipt of the sample.

Fulgent has partnered with a national clinician network on its at-home COVID-19 test which will oversee the process including approval of each test ordered, monitoring of materials produced, and review of reports provided for patients by Fulgent Genetics after testing is completed.

“We are pleased to be able to offer a convenient and readily available COVID-19 testing solution for individuals at risk of contracting the virus,” said Brandon Perthuis, Chief Commercial Officer at Fulgent Genetics. “As the coronavirus continues to spread, options for testing remain limited and many eligible individuals are unable to get the testing they need. We believe our at-home testing service will both enable at-risk individuals, particularly those at the front lines of this pandemic, to more readily access testing solutions, while potentially offering a solution for organizations to screen employees as they return to work. We believe that increasing availability of at-home testing solutions in general will help to alleviate congestion at health care facilities, reduce contribution to more community spread, and offer individuals who are unable to leave their homes a safer and more convenient testing solution,” further commented Perthuis. “Since launching our RT-PCR Test (non at-home test) several months ago, we have won several strategic accounts and are processing thousands of tests daily with an average turnaround time of 24 hours from receipt of sample. This at-home COVID-19 test will diversify our go-to-market approach for tests by utilizing our existing consumer-initiated genetic testing platform.”

Fulgent Genetics’ at-home test service for COVID-19 has been granted an EUA by the FDA only for the detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2, not for any other viruses or pathogens.

Individuals interested in determining their eligibility for at-home test services from Fulgent Genetics can find more information on the Picture Genetics website at www.picturegenetics.com/covid19 .

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics is a growing technology company with an initial focus on offering comprehensive genetic testing to provide physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information they can use to improve the quality of patient care. The company has developed a proprietary technology platform that integrates sophisticated data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, advanced genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes. This platform allows the company to offer a broad and flexible test menu and continually expand and improve its proprietary genetic reference library, while maintaining accessible pricing, high accuracy and competitive turnaround times. The company believes its current test menu, which includes approximately 18,000 single-gene tests and more than 850 pre-established, multi-gene, disease-specific panels, offers more genes for testing than its competitors in today’s market, which enables it to provide expansive options for test customization and clinically actionable results.

About Picture Genetics

Picture Genetics was founded in 2019 as a division of Fulgent Genetics. Picture Genetics offers consumers direct access to Fulgent’s advanced genetic testing and analytics capabilities from the ease and comfort of home, at an affordable price point. Picture Genetics provides a holistic approach to at-home genetic screening by including oversight from independent physicians as well as genetic counseling options to complement Fulgent’s comprehensive genetic testing analysis. Picture Genetics currently offers multiple tests that provide medically actionable, clinical-level results with professional medical follow-up in one easy process. Visit www.picturegenetics.com for more information.

