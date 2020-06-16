VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calibre Mining Corp. (“Calibre” or the “Company”)(TSX: CXB, OTCQX: CXBMF) is pleased to announce that all matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in detail in the Company’s Management Information Circular dated May 8, 2020 (the “Circular”), were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at its Annual General and Special Meeting (“AGSM”) held in Vancouver, British Columbia. A total of 229,787,825 common shares of Calibre were represented by shareholders in person or by proxy at the AGSM, representing 70.05% of the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares as at the record date of May 8, 2020.



Specifically, shareholders voted to approve:

Election of the Board of Directors;

Re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company’s external auditors for 2020; and

Amended and Restated Long-Term Incentive Plan.

Detailed results of the voting are set out below:

Election of Directors

Nominee Outcome of Votes Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Russell Ball Carried 225,360,001 99.99 29,103 0.01 Blayne Johnson Carried 225,260,001 99.94 129,103 0.06 Douglas Forster Carried 221,549,401 98.30 3,839,703 1.70 Edward Farrauto Carried 217,191,035 96.36 8,198,069 3.64 Raymond Threlkeld Carried 217,289,085 96.41 8,100,019 3.59 Douglas Hurst Carried 217,294,005 96.41 8,095,099 3.59 Audra B Walsh Carried 225,348,371 99.98 40,733 0.02 Todd White Carried 225,360,371 99.99 28,733 0.01 Randall Chatwin Carried 225,360,371 99.99 28,733 0.01

The directors will serve on the Board of Directors until the Company’s next Annual General Meeting of shareholders.

Appointment of Auditor

Outcome of Votes Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Carried 229,505,611 99.88 282,214 0.12

Approval of the Amended and Restated Long-Term Incentive Plan

Outcome of Votes Votes For % For Votes Against % Against Carried 215,918,521 95.80 9,470,583 4.20

Full details of all proposals are described in the Company’s Management Information Circular available on the Company’s website at www.calibremining.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

