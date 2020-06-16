VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calibre Mining Corp. (“Calibre” or the “Company”)(TSX: CXB, OTCQX: CXBMF) is pleased to announce that all matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in detail in the Company’s Management Information Circular dated May 8, 2020 (the “Circular”), were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at its Annual General and Special Meeting (“AGSM”) held in Vancouver, British Columbia. A total of 229,787,825 common shares of Calibre were represented by shareholders in person or by proxy at the AGSM, representing 70.05% of the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares as at the record date of May 8, 2020.

Specifically, shareholders voted to approve:

  • Election of the Board of Directors;
  • Re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company’s external auditors for 2020; and
  • Amended and Restated Long-Term Incentive Plan. 

Detailed results of the voting are set out below:

Election of Directors

NomineeOutcome of VotesVotes For% ForVotes Withheld% Withheld
Russell BallCarried225,360,00199.9929,1030.01
Blayne JohnsonCarried225,260,00199.94129,1030.06
Douglas ForsterCarried221,549,40198.303,839,7031.70
Edward FarrautoCarried217,191,03596.368,198,0693.64
Raymond ThrelkeldCarried217,289,08596.418,100,0193.59
Douglas HurstCarried217,294,00596.418,095,0993.59
Audra B WalshCarried225,348,37199.9840,7330.02
Todd WhiteCarried225,360,37199.9928,7330.01
Randall ChatwinCarried225,360,37199.9928,7330.01

The directors will serve on the Board of Directors until the Company’s next Annual General Meeting of shareholders.

Appointment of Auditor

Outcome of VotesVotes For% ForVotes Withheld% Withheld
Carried229,505,61199.88282,2140.12

Approval of the Amended and Restated Long-Term Incentive Plan

Outcome of VotesVotes For% ForVotes Against% Against
Carried215,918,52195.809,470,5834.20

Full details of all proposals are described in the Company’s Management Information Circular available on the Company’s website at www.calibremining.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

