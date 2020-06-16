BEIJING, China, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Era Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NEM; “New Era” or the “Company”) announced today that, further to the Company’s press release dated June 5, 2020, it has changed its name to “Hylands International Holdings Inc.”. The common shares of the Company will commence trading under the new name, new stock symbol “HIH” and new ISIN: CA44909A1075 and CUSIP: 44909A107 numbers on the TSX Venture Exchange at the opening of trading on Friday, June 19, 2020. Common share certificates bearing the old Company name, “New Era Minerals Inc.”, continue to be valid in settlement of trades in common shares and will only be replaced with certificates bearing the new name against transfer. The Company is not requesting and shareholders are not required to exchange their existing common share certificates for new certificates bearing the new company name.



About New Era

New Era Minerals Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Haijin International Group Limited, owns 95% of Xinjiang Yongkun Mining Co., Ltd (“Yongkun”). Yongkun's principal activities are the exploration, evaluation and development of mineral property interests in the People’s Republic of China (PRC), including Yongkun's Suyekebei (Suyeke North) nickel property located in Tuoli County, Tacheng Area, Xinjiang- Uyghur Autonomous Region, PRC.

For additional information please contact:

Vicky Gao, Corporate Secretary

Tel: 86-13801155400

E-mail : gaoweishan@nemnemnem.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



