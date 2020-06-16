CALGARY, Alberta, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paleo Resources, Inc. (“Paleo” or the “Corporation”) (TSX-V: PRE, OTCQB: PRIEF) announced today that, further to its news release dated December 23, 2019, it has completed the acquisition (the “Acquisition”) of EF Resources, Inc. (“EFR”), the owner of the EnergyFunders financial technology platform, subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Acquisition was completed pursuant to the terms of a merger agreement, whereby EFR merged with a US subsidiary of Paleo. Pursuant to the Acquisition, Paleo authorized the issuance of an aggregate of 86,547,774 common shares of Paleo to the former shareholders of EFR, representing 25% of the total issued and outstanding common shares of Paleo on a fully diluted basis, of which 77,892,997 shares have been issued and 8,654,777 shares are subject to a holdback in respect of certain representations and warranties provided in favor of Paleo pursuant to the merger agreement.



In addition, in connection with the Acquisition, Jeff Harder, the Chairman of EFR has been appointed as a director of Paleo and Casey Minshew, the Chief Executive Officer of EFR has been appointed as Chief Commercial Officer of Paleo.

Paleo also announced that, following the closing of the Acquisition, Mr. Roy Hudson resigned as Corporate Secretary and as a director of Paleo and Mr. Marc Rhoades resigned as Chief Operating Officer of Paleo. Paul Sewell has been appointed as a director and Corporate Secretary, and Kim Vo has been appointed Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation following the recent departure of CFO Steven Vucurevich. Paleo would like to thank Mr. Hudson, Mr. Rhoades and Mr. Vucurevich for their dedication and service to the Corporation.

Prior to and as a condition to the closing of the Acquisition, Paleo further amended the terms of the existing loans from each of Paleo Oil Company, LLC and Energy Reserve Capital LLC to its wholly-owned subsidiary, Paleo Resources (USA), Inc., subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The maturity date of the loans has been extended to June 30, 2021, and all monthly payments of principal and interest are deferred until the maturity ‎date. All other terms of the loans remain unchanged. For further information regarding the loans, please refer to the Corporation’s news releases dated September 24, 2018, December 17, 2018 and June 5, 2019. Roger S. Braugh and Christopher J. Pettit, directors of Paleo, are a shareholder and trustee of a ‎shareholder, respectively, of Paleo Oil Company, LLC, the parent company of Energy Reserve Capital LLC. Paleo ‎has determined that exemptions from the various requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange Policy 5.9 ‎and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 are available in connection with the amendment to the loans (Formal ‎Valuation - Issuer Not Listed on Specified Markets; Minority Approval - Fair Market Value Not More Than ‎‎25% of Market Capitalization).‎

Roger S. Braugh Jr. Executive Chairman and interim CEO of Paleo, stated:

“We look forward to working with EnergyFunders towards the development of the industry’s next evolution in sourcing, funding and operating energy assets.”

Casey Minshew, CCO of Paleo and CEO of EnergyFunders, added:

“Technology platforms continue delivering innovative new approaches to traditional business models. Our team is excited to partner with visionaries like Paleo, that see the power of the EnergyFunders platform to change the landscape for oil and gas investing.”

Paleo Resources, Inc. is an oil and natural gas and mineral exploration company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, with executive offices in Houston, Texas. The Corporation's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol "PRE" and on the OTCQB as "PRIEF"

