WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC. (TSX: DN) (OTCQX: VRNDF) (“Delta 9” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that it has entered into a partnership agreement with the Manitoba Hotel Association (“MHA”) to be their exclusive cannabis partner.



“As one of Canada’s few vertically integrated cannabis producers, Delta 9 is proud to be partnering with the MHA. The MHA membership includes the majority of hotels in Manitoba and has one of the highest membership rates among hotel associations in North America,” said John Arbuthnot, CEO of Delta 9. “We look forward to the opportunity to work with MHA members in helping them become established cannabis retailers and to distribute locally produced Delta 9 branded cannabis products throughout Manitoba hotels.”

This opportunity provides Delta 9 access to the MHA membership to canvass and develop interest in establishing cannabis retail outlets and selling Delta 9 cannabis products on site in Manitoba hotels. Delta 9 will offer its expertise in the cannabis sector in various ways including educational sessions, cannabis point-of-sale systems, supply chain and product selection, marketing, procurement, branding and assistance in product ordering to build Delta 9’s brand as the partner of choice for cannabis in Manitoba hotels.

“We look forward to working with a Manitoba company like Delta 9 to help our members succeed in this new area of business," said Scott Jocelyn, MHA President & CEO. “While not all hotels in Manitoba will be interested in retailing cannabis, for some of our members this will be a great opportunity to add to the mix of goods and services they provide in their communities.”

Delta 9 will also become an allied partner with the MHA, be recognized as a key sponsor, and plans to present at the next MHA convention and trade show. This is western Canada’s largest hospitality trade show is attended by representatives of over 800 hotels and restaurants each year.

About Delta 9 Cannabis Inc.

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. is a vertically integrated cannabis company focused on bringing the highest quality cannabis products to market. The company sells cannabis products through its wholesale and retail sales channels and sells its cannabis grow pods to other businesses. Delta 9's wholly-owned subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc., is a licensed producer of medical and recreational cannabis and operates an 80,000 square foot production facility in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. Delta 9 owns and operates a chain of retail stores under the Delta 9 Cannabis Store brand. Delta 9's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "DN" and on the OTCQX under the symbol "VRNDF". For more information, please visit https://invest.delta9.ca .

About the Manitoba Hotel Association

The Manitoba Hotel Association (MHA) is a not-for-profit corporation that was founded in 1927. As the hotel industry’s established voice in the province, the MHA’s mission is to serve the needs and promote the common interests of the hotel and accommodation industry. The MHA represents hotels right across Manitoba, ranging from large corporate chains to small, family-owned hotels and motels.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the Company’s future business plans and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Forward looking statements in this news release include statements relating to the Company’s strategic partnership and business plans with the MHA. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including all risk factors set forth in the annual information form of Delta 9 dated March 19, 2020 which has been filed on SEDAR. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. Readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.