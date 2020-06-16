VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eastern Zinc Corp. ("Eastern Zinc" or the “Company”) (CSE:EZNC | OTC:ETZCF) is pleased to announce that its board of directors has approved a corporate name change to “Major Precious Metals Corp.” and has reserved the new ticker symbol “SIZE”.



The proposed Company name and stock trading symbol changes are subject to approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) and receipt of new CUSIP and ISIN numbers. The Company will update the market of the effective date of the name and ticker symbol change once available.

The Company believes that the name and ticker symbol change better reflects the Company’s diversified portfolio of exploration properties. The Company’s objectives continue to be the acquisition, exploration and development of natural resource properties with a focus on zinc, copper, silver, gold and palladium projects. As such, the name "Eastern Zinc Corp." does not adequately reflect the Company’s portfolio of assets.

The Company further announces a correction to its news release issued on June 4, 2020 (the “Correction News Release”). The Correction News Release stated that the exercise price of the share purchase warrants (the “Warrants”) issued in connection with the private placement was $0.10. The correct Warrant exercise price is $0.15. This correction does not change any other information reported in the initial news release issued on May 26, 2020.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

EASTERN ZINC CORP.

Joel Dumaresq

Chair of the Board and Chief Financial Officer

Suite 810 – 789 West Pender Street, Vancouver, BC V6C 1H2

(604) 336-3195

About Eastern Zinc Corp.

Eastern Zinc is a Canadian junior mining and exploration company operating out of Vancouver, British Columbia. Eastern Zinc is engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring and developing natural resource properties with a focus on zinc properties/projects.

Eastern Zinc is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) and its common shares trade under the ticker symbol "EZNC." For more information on Eastern Zinc, please visit our website at www.easternzinc.com . Additional information relating to Eastern Zinc is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com as well as on the CSE at www.theCSE.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking Information Statement

This press release may include “forward-looking information” (as that term is defined by Canadian securities legislation). Forward-looking information is based on certain expectations and assumptions made by Eastern Zinc, including future plans for the exploration and development of mineral properties. Although Eastern Zinc believes that such expectations and assumptions are reasonable, investors should not rely unduly on such forward-looking information as the company cannot give any assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Eastern Zinc disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update any forward-looking information (whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise) other than as required by applicable securities laws.