DENVER, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (Nasdaq:LGIH) today announced the opening of two new communities, both north of downtown Denver.



LGI Homes brings two unique product line offerings to the Denver area with community openings in Keenesburg and Mead. Both new construction neighborhoods showcase a lineup of affordable, quality-built homes that will attract Denver home shoppers at a time when interest rates are low and the demand for homeownership is high.

Evans Place , located in the town of Keenesburg, offers three- and four-bedroom homes ranging in size from 1,293 to 2,363 square feet with prices starting in the low-$300s. These new homes include an incredible array of stylish features and energy-efficient upgrades found in LGI Homes’ CompleteHome™ package. From Wi-Fi-enabled garage door openers and programmable thermostats to chef-ready kitchens with granite countertops, recessed lighting and Whirlpool® appliances, homebuyers at Evans Place will be satisfied with the stunning finishes and high-tech additions of these affordably priced homes. Community amenities at Evans Place include a neighborhood park and children’s playground, while local conveniences such as Kohl’s, Home Depot, Target, King Sooper’s and so much more are just minutes away.

LGI Homes has also recently opened Sorrento , located in Mead. This superior location offers easy access to Longmont and Loveland, both boasting a variety of shopping venues and entertainment options, as well as a multitude of parks and golf courses. The lineup of floor plans at Sorrento include three to five bedrooms, and the new homes range in size from 1,476 to 2,812 square feet. With pricing for these beautiful new homes starting in the low-$400s, Sorrento homebuyers will be interested to find an expanded set of upgrades included in every home. LGI Homes’ CompleteHome Plus™ package is designed for home shoppers seeking a step up in their new home. The 9-foot ceilings, two-tone interior paint, charming ¾-lite front doors and a few other unique features set the homes at Sorrento apart from the competition.

“We’re thrilled to play a role in adding to the variety of new construction homes in Denver,” said Ryan Stokes, LGI Homes’ Division President. “While both of these new communities offer quality-built homes at competitive price points, it’s exciting that we’re able to meet the demand and varying levels of desire for Denver home shoppers with both our CompleteHome™ and CompleteHome Plus™ finishes.”

To accommodate homebuyers during this time, all LGI Homes information centers are open for tours by appointment only and are in compliance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local safety guidelines. Quick move-in opportunities are available now for qualified buyers. To schedule an appointment at any of the four LGI Homes communities in the Denver market, please visit www.LGIHomes.com/Denver .

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia and Virginia. Recently recognized as the 10th largest residential builder in America, based on units closed, the Company has a notable legacy of more than 17 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 35,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments, please visit the Company’s website at www.LGIHomes.com .

