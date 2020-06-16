Selbyville, Delaware, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



According to latest report “Brake Caliper Market by Vehicle (Passenger Car, LCV, HCV, Two-Wheelers), Product (Fixed, Floating/Sliding), End-user (OEM, Aftermarket), Piston Material (Aluminum, Steel, Titanium, Phenolics), Manufacturing Process (High Pressure Die Casting, Gravity Die Casting), Regional Outlook, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2026”, by Global Market Insights, Inc., the market valuation of brake calipers will cross $16 billion by 2026.

Increasing penetration of zero-fuel emission vehicles across the major parts of the world will boost the market growth. Major players are focusing on expanding the production capacities for electric cars owing to rising consumer preference along with strict government policies for curbing carbon emission from the automobile industry.

Two-wheelers segment will be generating a market revenue of more than USD 1.5 billion by 2026. Rising penetration of electric motorcycles and scooters in the emerging nations is fueling the segment demand. Apart from this, the efforts to reduce minimum braking distance and enhance immediate stopping of cars will further drive the market revenue.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/2336

Fixed brake calipers will be growing at significant CAGR through 2026 as the product assists in lowering fuel consumption and overall weight reduction of a vehicle. These calipers are gaining popularity in passenger car segment. Rising need for the electric vehicles worldwide will drive the demand for fixed calipers.

OEM segment is expected to grow substantially from 2020 to 2026 due to growing product demand in vehicle braking systems. Increasing replacement of disc brake with drum brake in commercial vehicles will further propel the industry demand.

Phenolics segment will register healthy gains over the coming years as they are available in wide range of plastics. These materials have properties of high heat resistance, high compression strength, and lightweight, which will be accountable for its high growth rate.

Europe brake caliper market revenue will rise lucratively during the forecast period. Growing production of vehicles in the major part of the countries will enhance the product penetration across Europe. In addition to this, stringent government regulations are being implemented to enhance the braking system and safety of the vehicles, influencing the market growth in Europe.

Request for customization of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/2336

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3. Brake Caliper Market Insights

3.1. Industry segmentation

3.2. Industry landscape, 2016 – 2026

3.2.1. Impact of COVID-19 on industry landscape

3.3. Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1. Component suppliers

3.3.2. Manufacturers

3.3.3. Profit margin analysis

3.3.4. End-user analysis

3.3.4.1. OEM

3.3.4.2. Aftermarket

3.3.4.3. End-users

3.3.5. COVID-19 based value chain disruption analysis

3.3.6. Application

3.3.7. Vendor matrix

3.4. Pricing analysis (including COVID-19)

3.4.1. Regional pricing

3.4.2. Cost structure analysis, 2019

3.4.2.1. Manufacturing cost

3.4.2.2. Labor cost

3.4.2.3. Others

3.5. Brake calipers production capacity per region, 2013-2016

3.5.1. North America

3.5.2. Europe

3.5.3. Asia Pacific

3.5.4. Latin America

3.5.5. Middle East & Africa

3.6. Technology landscape

3.6.1. Electric park brake

3.6.2. Low drag caliper

3.6.3. Real caliper and integrated park brake

3.7. Regulatory landscape

3.7.1. North America

3.7.1.1. 15 CRR NY 79.21, Inspection of motor vehicles

3.7.1.2. Compliance, Safety, Accountability (CSA)

3.7.1.3. Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) No. 121, Air Brake Systems

3.7.2. Europe

3.7.2.1. Regulation No 13 of the Economic Commission for Europe of the United Nations (UN/ECE)

3.7.3. Asia Pacific (APAC)

3.7.3.1. China Emission Standards

3.7.3.2. Japan Emission Standards

3.7.4. Latin America (LATAM)

3.7.4.1. Brake Standards

3.7.4.2. Motor vehicle and engine emission standards

3.7.5. Middle East & Africa (MEA)

3.7.5.1. Requirements for upgrading brakes

3.8. Industry impact forces

3.8.6. Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.9. Innovation & sustainability

3.10. Growth potential analysis, 2019

3.11. Porter’s analysis

3.12. Competitive landscape, 2018

3.12.1. Top company’s overview

3.12.2. Market share analysis, 2018

3.12.3. Strategy dashboard

3.13. PESTLE analysis

3.14. Impact of COVID-19 on global aerospace industry

Browse Complete Table of Contents (ToC) @

https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/automotive-brake-caliper-market

About Global Market Insights, Inc.

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

Contact Us: Arun Hegde Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights, Inc. Phone: 1-302-846-7766 Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 Email: sales@gminsights.com