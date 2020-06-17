VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Photon Control Inc. (“Photon Control” or the “Company”) (TSX: PHO), a leading developer and supplier of optical measurement technologies and systems, is pleased to announce the results from its annual general meeting of shareholders (the “Shareholders”) held on June 16, 2020 (the “AGM”). On a vote of the Shareholders by ballot, each of the five nominees listed in the Company’s information circular dated May 15, 2020 were elected as directors of the Company, to serve until the next annual meeting of Shareholders or until his or her successor is duly elected or appointed, unless his or her office is vacated earlier in accordance with the Company’s articles or with the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia).



The results of the vote on the Board of Directors are as follows:

Board of Directors Votes For Votes Withheld Number of Votes Percentage (%) Number of Votes Percentage (%) Charles F. Cargile 23,740,120 76.02% 7,490,277 23.98% Nigel Hunton 31,219,224 99.96% 11,174 0.04% Michele Klein 23,761,120 76.08% 7,469,277 23.92% D. Neil McDonnell 27,934,080 89.45% 3,296,317 10.55% Ronan McGrath 23,315,320 74.66% 7,915,077 25.34%

On a vote of the Shareholders by ballot as follows, KPMG LLP was reappointed as auditor of the Company until the close of the next annual meeting of Shareholders, and the directors of the Company were authorized to fix the auditor’s remuneration:

Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld 23,613,890 75.59% 7,623,557 24.41%

No other business was voted upon at the AGM.

About Photon Control Inc.

Photon Control Inc. designs, manufactures and distributes a wide range of optical sensors and systems to measure temperature and position. These products improve performance and enable innovation for our customers, and are used in the semiconductor and other high technology industries. Photon Control Inc.’s high quality products provide industry-leading accuracy, reliability and quality in the most extreme conditions and are backed by a team of experts providing a variety of on-site and remote services including custom design, installation, training and support. The Company is headquartered in an ISO 9001:2015 manufacturing facility in Vancouver, BC, has sales and engineering offices in California, and a sales distribution network across the globe. Photon Control Inc. is listed on the TSX, trading under the symbol ‘’PHO.” Additional information about the Company can be found at https://www.photoncontrol.com/investors/.

Investor Relations Contact: IR@photoncontrol.com