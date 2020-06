CROWN PLACE VCT PLC

Appointment of Corporate Broker

LEI Code 213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68

The Board of Crown Place VCT PLC is pleased to announce the appointment with immediate effect of Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited as corporate broker.

For further information please contact:

Vikash Hansrani

Operations Partner

Albion Capital Group LLP

Tel: 020 7601 1850

17 June 2020