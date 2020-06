ALBION TECHNOLOGY & GENERAL VCT PLC

Appointment of Corporate Broker

LEI Code 213800TKJUY376H3KN16

The Board of Albion Technology & General VCT PLC is pleased to announce the appointment with immediate effect of Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited as corporate broker.

