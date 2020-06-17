Zurich and London, 17 June 2020 - 21Shares, the leading Swiss Crypto ETP provider, has chosen Ultumus, the ETF and Index data specialist, to be its ‘Portfolio Composition File’ (PCF) solution provider. Delivering high quality PCFs daily to market makers is essential to ensuring they can make prices confidently and provide the liquidity investors need.



21Shares, the innovation-led European pioneer of crypto ETPs, including Bitcoin, HODL Basket Index ETP and its newly launched Inverse (Short) Bitcoin ETP, is opening up investment in cryptocurrencies. It now offers 11 listed ETPs in three currencies on the SIX exchange as well as two other exchanges. Expanding the network of active European banks, brokers and exchanges to increase market participation is vital, while also helping to mitigate any concerns with crypto custody.

Ultumus was the clear choice for 21Shares. Since launching in 2016 Ultumus is now a central resource for the European ETF market. Its technology-enabled solutions capture, normalise, enrich and distribute global ETF and index composition data daily across the entire ETF ecosystem. Ultumus is already the ‘go to’ provider of PCF calculation services for ETFs, including physically backed and synthetic. Winning 21Shares as a client demonstrates that Ultumus is now also the ‘go to’ provider for emerging asset classes, like crypto ETPs, as well.

Giles Sarton, Head of Business Development, Ultumus, says: “We are delighted to be working with 21Shares and that they chose us as their PCF calculation service provider. We are excited our solutions will now help widen investment into cryptocurrencies in the same way we have helped expand participation into traditional and smart beta ETFs.”

Ophelia Snyder, Co-Founder and Head of Products, 21Shares AG said: “As a highly innovative firm driving change in how investors access crypto, we choose our partners carefully. Ultumus has shown equal drive to transform the market for ETF and index data by using innovative technology to transform what is possible. Providing market makers with the right quality PCFs daily is essential to expanding participation and Ultumus is the right partner to make this happen.”

21Shares is also delighted to announce that it will dual list its Bitcoin, Ether and HODL ETPs in £-GBP on SIX Exchange on June 30th due to growing demand in the UK of crypto products and mostly to make settlement a cheaper experience for UK investors using their conventional brokers.

21Shares was also honoured in May 2020 as the winner of the ADVFN International Financial Awards 2020 for Most Innovative Crypto Product which recognised and celebrated the best of breed of crypto issuers from across the global financial industry. We thank you all for voting for us and we shall continue to innovate in the industry.

About 21Shares

21Shares makes investing in crypto assets as easy as buying shares using your conventional broker or bank. Investors can invest in cryptocurrencies using a conventional ETP structure (or tracker) easily, with total confidence and security, cost effectively thanks to the 21Shares suite of ETPs launched by 21Shares and now composed of 11 Crypto ETPs : the 21Shares Crypto Basket Index ETP (HODL:SW), 21Shares Bitcoin (ABTC:SW), 21Shares Ethereum (AETH:SW), 21Shares XRP (AXRP:SW), 21Shares Bitcoin Cash ETP (ABCH:SW), 21Shares Binance ETP (ABNB:SW), 21Shares Tezos ETP (AXTZ:SW), 21Shares Bitcoin Suisse ETP (ABBA:SW), 21Shares Bitwise 10 ETP (KEYS:SW), Sygnum Platform Winners Index ETP (MOON:SW) and 21Shares Short Bitcoin ETP (SBTC:SW). The entire suite is listed on a regulated framework on the SIX Swiss Exchange, BX Swiss and 7 ETPs on Boerse Stuttgart in CHF, USD and EUR respectively. Founded in 2018, 21Shares is led by a team of talented serial entrepreneurs and experienced banking professionals from the technology and financial world. Incorporated in Zug, with offices in Zurich, Berlin and New York, the company has launched several world firsts, including the first listed crypto index (HODL) in November 2018. 21Shares has 11 crypto ETPs listed today and has over $60 million in AuM in total listed.

Press Contact 21Shares

Laurent Kssis +41 44 260 86 60 press@21Shares.com

About Ultumus



Ultumus are the leading ETF and index data specialists with offices in London, Singapore and San Francisco. The firm is technology driven implementing the latest cloud based technology in support of index and ETF trading, asset management and asset servicing. Ultumus’s market presence is global and expands across all business functions of a financial institution that require accurate, reliable and timely index and ETF data. The combination of data, technology and expertise has shaped the DNA of the firm and is at the heart of everything it does.

Giles Sarton +44 (0) 203 998 2507 giles.sarton@ultumus.com

Disclaimer

This document and the information contained herein are not for distribution in or into (directly or indirectly) the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan or any other jurisdiction in which the distribution or release would be unlawful. This document does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in or into the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan.

This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, any securities in the United States. The securities of 21Shares AG to which these materials relate have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There will not be a public offering of securities in the United States.

This document is only being distributed to and is only directed at: (i) to investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order"); or (ii) high net worth entities, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"); or (iv) persons who fall within Article 43(2) of the Order, including existing members and creditors of the Company or (v) any other persons to whom this document can be lawfully distributed in circumstances where section 21(1) of the FSMA does not apply. The Securities are only available to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such securities will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this document or any of its contents.

In any EEA Member State (other than the Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Great Britain, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain and Sweden) that has implemented the Prospectus Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, together with any applicable implementing measures in any Member State, the "Prospectus Regulation") this communication is only addressed to and is only directed at qualified investors in that Member State within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation. Exclusively for potential investors in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Great Britain, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain and Sweden the 2019 Base Prospectus (EU) is made available on the Issuer’s website under www.21Shares.com. The approval of the 2019 Base Prospectus (EU) should not be understood as an endorsement by the SFSA of the securities offered or admitted to trading on a regulated market. Eligible potential investors should read the 2019 Base Prospectus (EU) and the relevant Final Terms before making an investment decision in order to understand the potential risks associated with the decision to invest in the securities. You are about to purchase a product that is not simple and may be difficult to understand.

This document is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for securities of 21Shares AG. Neither this document nor anything contained herein shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any offer or commitment whatsoever in any jurisdiction.

This document constitutes advertisement within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act (the "FinSA") and not a prospectus. In accordance with article 109 of the Swiss Financial Services Ordinance, the Base Prospectus dated 13 November 2019, as supplemented from time to time (the "Base Prospectus") and the final terms for SBTC dated 22 January 2020 (the "Final Terms", and together with the Base Prospectus, the "Prospectus") have been prepared in compliance with articles 652a and 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations, as such articles were in effect immediately prior to the entry into effect of the FinSA, and the Listing Rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange in their version in force as of January 1, 2020. Consequently, the Prospectus has not been and will not be reviewed or approved by a Swiss review body pursuant to article 51 of the FinSA, and does not comply with the disclosure requirements applicable to a prospectus approved by such a review body under the FinSA. Copies of the Prospectus are available free of charge from the website of the Issuer. Subject to applicable securities laws, the Base Prospectus and the final terms of any product mentioned herein can be obtained from 21Shares AG on the website.

Copies of this document may not be sent to jurisdictions, or distributed in or sent from jurisdictions, in which this is barred or prohibited by law. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of any jurisdiction.

Attachment