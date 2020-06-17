Participation notification by Blackrock Inc.
Brussels, Wednesday, June 17, 2020, 08h30 CEST --- According to Belgian transparency legislation (Law of May 2, 2007), BlackRock Inc. (55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY, 10055, U.S.A.) recently sent to Solvay the following transparency notifications indicating that it crossed the threshold of 3%. Here is a summary of the moves:
|Date on which the threshold was crossed
|Voting rights after the transaction
|Equivalent financial instruments after the transaction
|Total
|June 10, 2020
|3.00%
|0.23%
|3.23%
|June 12, 2020
|2.99%
|0.23%
|3.22%
The latest notification, dated June 15, 2020, contains the following information:
The full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held is available on https://www.solvay.com/en/investors/corporate-governance/transparency-declarations/all-transparency-declarations
Transparency notifications are published in the Investor Relations Section of Solvay's website.
