Notification de participation par Blackrock Inc.



Bruxelles, le mercredi 17 juin 2020, 08h30 CEST --- Conformément à la législation et réglementation en matière de transparence financière (loi du 2 mai 2007), BlackRock Inc. (55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY, 10055, U.S.A.) a envoyé à Solvay plusieurs notifications de transparence indiquant qu’il avait franchi le seuil de 3%. Voici un résumé des mouvements:

Date à laquelle le seuil a été franchi Droits de vote après la transaction Instruments financiers équivalents après la transaction Total 10 juin 2020 3,00% 0,23% 3,23% 12 juin 2020 2,99% 0,23% 3,22%

La dernière notification, datée du 15 juin 2020, contient l’information suivante:

Motif de la notification: acquisition ou cession de titres conférant le droit de vote ou de droits de vote

Notification par: BlackRock Inc. (55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY, 10055, U.S.A.)

Date de dépassement de seuil : le 10 juin 2020

Seuil des droits de vote directs franchi: 3%, à la baisse

Dénominateur : 105 876 416

Information additionnelle: l'obligation d'information découle du fait que les droits de vote attachés aux actions de BlackRock, Inc. sont passés au-dessous de 3%.

La chaîne complète des entreprises contrôlées par l'intermédiaire desquelles la participation est effectivement détenue est disponible ci-joint.

Les notifications de transparence sont également disponibles dans la section Relations Investisseurs du site web de Solvay : https://www.solvay.com/en/investors/corporate-governance/transparency-declarations/all-transparency-declarations

Pièces jointes