Notification de participation par Blackrock Inc.
Bruxelles, le mercredi 17 juin 2020, 08h30 CEST --- Conformément à la législation et réglementation en matière de transparence financière (loi du 2 mai 2007), BlackRock Inc. (55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY, 10055, U.S.A.) a envoyé à Solvay plusieurs notifications de transparence indiquant qu’il avait franchi le seuil de 3%. Voici un résumé des mouvements:
|Date à laquelle le seuil a été franchi
|Droits de vote après la transaction
|Instruments financiers équivalents après la transaction
|Total
|10 juin 2020
|3,00%
|0,23%
|3,23%
|12 juin 2020
|2,99%
|0,23%
|3,22%
La dernière notification, datée du 15 juin 2020, contient l’information suivante:
La chaîne complète des entreprises contrôlées par l'intermédiaire desquelles la participation est effectivement détenue est disponible ci-joint.
Les notifications de transparence sont également disponibles dans la section Relations Investisseurs du site web de Solvay : https://www.solvay.com/en/investors/corporate-governance/transparency-declarations/all-transparency-declarations
Solvay S.A.
Brussels, BELGIUM
